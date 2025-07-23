How National Sports Bill will impact India-Pak games

"Whenever national interest is involved, it's the government which faces the questions and it is only fair that it has the final say."

IMAGE: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya introduces National Sports Governance Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The central government will have the power to "impose reasonable restrictions" on the international participation of Indian teams and individual athletes under "extraordinary circumstances", as per the National Sports Governance Bill that was tabled in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Covered in the clause on "Power to issue directions and impose restrictions in national interest," it clarifies a grey area on participation that often crops up with regards to arch foes Pakistan.

"The Central Government may, by an order, impose reasonable restrictions on the participation of any national team of a concerned sport in international sports competitions or participation of any individual in the activities of the national sports, under extraordinary circumstances and in the national interest," states the bill, which will become an act only after being passed in both houses of the Parliament followed by President's ascent.

The question of allowing an Indian team to compete in an international event mostly comes up when Pakistan is involved.

The government policy has been clear for several years -- no bar on participation if it's a multi-lateral event but bilaterals are "out of question." This has been the position since the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which over 150 people were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

"This is an important step to ensure that the government has clear command on such decisions. Whenever national interest is involved, it's the government which faces the questions and it is only fair that it has the final say," a sports ministry source said.

The two neighbours' relationship worsened after the Pahalgam terror attack this year in April in which 26 tourists were gunned down leading to a brief military showdown that ended on Pakistan's request for a ceasefire.

The two countries have, however, engaged with each other in multilateral events even after Pahalgam as India is a member of the International Olympic Committee, whose charter bars any discrimination based on politics.

India has also cleared the decks for Pakistan's entry to the country for international events like hockey's Asia Cup next month and the junior shooting World Cup later this year to remain compliant with the Olympic Charter.

Compliance with the Charter is a must to land hosting rights of big events and India is gunning for the 2036 Olympic Games.



Besides this, the central government will also have the final say on the relaxation of the clauses of the act, including the cap of number of Executive Committee members in national sports bodies, currently capped at 15.

The sports ministry has assured that in case the international statutes differ from the provisions of the bill, the former will "take primacy".

However, the final call on this will also be in the hands of the government after due consultation with the National Sports Board, which will have powers to recognise or de-recognise national federations.

"...the Central Government may, after consulting the Board and the concerned International Sports Body as may be deemed necessary, issue a clarificatory notification in this regard," the bill states.