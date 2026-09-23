Mirabai Chanu fills the only gap in her medal cabinet with Asian Games silver

Mirabai Chanu completed her glittering medal collection by winning Asian Games silver, adding the missing continental medal to Olympic, World, Commonwealth and Asian Championship honours.

IMAGE: The silver won by Mirabai Chanu is India's first Asian Games weightlifting medal since Karnam Malleswari's bronze in 1998. Photograph: Team India/X

Key Points Mirabai Chanu won her maiden Asian Games medal in the women’s 49kg category with a 198kg total.

She now has major medals from the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships, Asian Championships and Commonwealth Championships.

Chanu joins Karnam Malleshwari as the only Indian weightlifters to medal across all six major championships.

After finishing fourth at Hangzhou 2023 because of injury, Chanu returned three years later to claim the Asian Games medal that had been missing from her collection.

Mirabai Chanu finally has the medal that had eluded her. The Olympic silver medallist clinched women’s 49kg silver at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Wednesday, completing her medal collection across the sport’s major international championships.

Chanu, 32, lifted a combined 198kg to secure her maiden Asian Games medal. North Korea’s Ri Song Gum won gold with 215kg, while Wijayana took bronze.

A Steady 198kg Effort

Chanu was flawless in the snatch, clearing 83kg, 85kg and 87kg on her three attempts. She opened the clean and jerk at 107kg and then lifted 111kg in her second attempt to finish with a total of 198kg.

The silver ended a long wait for the Asian Games podium. At Hangzhou in 2023, an injury forced Chanu to withdraw from her final clean-and-jerk attempt, leaving her fourth.

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The Missing Medal

Chanu already had an Olympic silver from Tokyo 2020, three Commonwealth Games gold medals and major medals at the World and Asian Championships. The Asian Games, however, had remained the missing piece.

Her Aichi-Nagoya silver now puts that right. She becomes only the second Indian weightlifter, after Karnam Malleshwari, to win medals at the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships, Asian Championships and Commonwealth Championships.

From a Manipur Village to the World Stage

Born on August 8, 1994, in Nongpok Kakching, Manipur, Chanu grew up as the youngest of six siblings in a modest family. Her father, Saikhom Kriti Meitei, worked in the Public Works Department, while her mother, Saikhom Tombi, ran a small shop.

Her strength emerged early. As a child, Chanu helped collect firewood and carry water uphill in the hilly terrain around her village. She initially wanted to become an archer, but her natural strength was spotted at the Khuman Lampak Sports Academy.

She began formal weightlifting training in 2008 and travelled regularly from her village to Imphal. With her family unable to afford daily transport, she often depended on passing truck drivers for rides.

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From Breakthrough to Olympic Glory

Chanu’s international breakthrough came at the 2017 World Championships, where she won gold. She added Commonwealth Games gold at Gold Coast in 2018, Birmingham in 2022 and Glasgow in 2026.

She won silver at the World Championships in 2022 and 2025 and Asian Championships gold in 2021. Her Olympic silver at Tokyo 2020 made her one of India’s leading sporting figures. She finished fourth at Paris 2024 before returning to the World Championships podium in 2025.

Her career has been shaped by coach Vijay Sharma, who has been her principal mentor and a father figure through much of her senior career. She has trained at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala since 2012.

A Champion Beyond the Platform

Chanu is also an Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) in Manipur Police and is pursuing a sports psychology programme through Amity University Online.

Along with Sharma, she has helped establish the Weightlifting Warriors Academy in Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh, to encourage young girls to take up weightlifting. Around 40 girls were reported to be training there in 2026.

Chanu has often named fellow Manipuri weightlifter Kunjarani Devi as her sporting idol.

From a village in Manipur to Olympic and Asian Games podiums, Chanu has now completed a remarkable medal journey -- and opened another chapter for India’s next generation of weightlifters.