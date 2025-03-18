HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
How LeBron James 'helped' Andreeva to Indian Wells win

How LeBron James 'helped' Andreeva to Indian Wells win

March 18, 2025 14:56 IST

IMAGE: Mirra Andreeva, 17, is the youngest women's Indian Wells champion since Serena Williams in 1999. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images/Reuters

NBA star LeBron James said he was happy to have helped Mirra Andreeva after the Russian teenager credited one of his past interviews where he talked about the importance of mental strength for inspiring her to victory at Indian Wells on Sunday.

Andreeva beat world number one Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the final to clinch her second straight WTA 1000 title after winning the Dubai Championship last

month.

Andreeva said in an interview with Tennis Channel on Monday that she had taken James' comments to heart.

"He was saying that even if you don't play 100% or even if you don't feel 100% physically, I'm going to choose to be 100% mentally," she said.

"He said that's what makes us champions, so I kind of tried to do the same... ."

James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer and four-times champion, congratulated the 17-year-old on her win and urged her to keep going.

 

"Congratulations! Happy to have helped," James wrote on Instagram late on Monday. "But honestly YOU did THAT!! All your hard work, drive, and dedication toward your craft. KEEP GOING! strive for greatness."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
