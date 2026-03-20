How Iga Swiatek plans to bounce back after shock defeat in Miami

Following a stunning upset at the Miami Open, Iga Swiatek is determined to simplify her tennis game and mental approach to regain her competitive edge on the WTA tour.

IMAGE: This was Iga Swiatek's first opening defeat in 74 WTA tournaments. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points Iga Swiatek suffered her first opening defeat since the 2021 WTA Finals.

Swiatek admits tennis 'feels complicated' and plans to simplify her game and mentality.

Linette downplayed the significance of her win, acknowledging Swiatek's high standards.

Iga Swiatek said she would try to simplify her game after the six-times Grand Slam champion was stunned 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 by world number 50 Magda Linette at the Miami Open on Thursday for her first opening defeat in 74 WTA tournaments.

The world number three, who received a bye into the second round, looked to be cruising after sweeping through the first set but her Polish compatriot Linette soon turned the tables to cause the event's first major upset.

"Tennis feels complicated in my head," Swiatek told reporters. "I know it's supposed to be simple. In terms of my mentality and how I feel on court, it's going to take a while."

The 24-year-old said her tactical game unravelled in the second and third sets, contributing to her first opening defeat since the 2021 WTA Finals.

"It just was a bad match for me ... unconsciously, or consciously, it's hard for me to say. I need to work to get back from that, because I haven't felt things like that for like five years," she added.

"I'll just get back to work, try to get something positive out of the practices and try to figure it out."

'An amazing win for me'

Linette, 34, played down the significance of the win.

"I don't like to make a fuss about it because there aren't too many Polish players, so there's a little more attention," said Linette, who plays Alexandra Eala next.

"Obviously Iga sets such a high standard for us that's often not reachable.

"I think it was an amazing win for me, it means so much at this stage of my career but I don't want to comment about it in a way that could put her down."