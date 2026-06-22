How Hydration Breaks Are Reshaping Tactics at the 2026 World Cup

FIFA's new hydration breaks at the 2026 World Cup have sparked controversy, with coaches including Marcelo Bielsa and Gustavo Alfaro claiming they disrupt football's rhythm and serve commercial interests more than player welfare.

IMAGE: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni speaks to his players during the second half hydration break during their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match against Algeria on June 16. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

If there is one area of debate that is gaining traction the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it is the hydration break.

FIFA introduced three-minute hydration breaks in each half at the halfway mark due to sweltering temperatures across host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico but the breaks have split opinions between players and coaches.

Critics say the breaks, which essentially break the game down into four quarters, simply allow broadcasters to benefit from commercial breaks for over two minutes and it has been a bone of contention among the sport's purists.

When asked for his opinion, France captain Kylian Mbappe was neutral in his opinion about the water break.

Key Points The three-minute stoppages have become one of the most debated issues of the 2026 World Cup.

Critics argue the breaks effectively split matches into four quarters and create extra advertising opportunities.

Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro labelled them "commercial breaks" rather than hydration breaks.

IMAGE: France's Kylian Mbappe. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

"Hydration breaks? Don't ask us players for our opinion, we're very reactionary," he said on Sunday.

"If tomorrow we're dominating at the 25th minute and there's a hydration break, we'll be angry."

"Because it breaks our rhythm, but if the weather is hot, or we're being dominated, I'll be happy."

Purists push back on water break

IMAGE: Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni admitted he is still adjusting to the impact of hydration breaks at the FIFA World Cup 2026 ahead of their Group J match against Austria.

Despite the match being played indoors at Dallas Stadium, hydration breaks will remain in place, and Scaloni acknowledged that the stoppages are changing the way coaches approach matches.

"Everything that I have in my mind can change depending on these 22, 23 minutes," Scaloni told reporters on Sunday of the disruption caused by the breaks, according to Reuters.

"We have people analysing the game, and we look for solutions. It's what you do in a normal halftime.

"It's for those who want to attack because you can amend certain things. It's weird to adapt to that. It's something that, if we do it more, it will become normal. I don't think this is normal to us yet," he said.

"We're trying to analyse things and correct things. Sometimes the match changes in the first period itself, and you can amend certain things. I understand it will change," he added, according to Reuters.

Paraguay's outspoken coach Gustavo Alfaro took aim at football's business elites on Sunday, accusing them of commercial intrusion on the World Cup.

The Argentine coach said the business side of football was becoming intrusive, disrupting the flow of games with hydration breaks that enabled more advertising.

"It's a commercial break, not a hydration break," he said. "The game is getting out of hand."

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa said the hydration breaks introduced in each half of matches at the World Cup add nothing to football while destroying the sport's cultural essence.

"Playing four times instead of two alters the conception of what had been culturally built to interpret football," Bielsa told reporters.

"This change of culture does not add anything and takes away a lot. I will just say that before this decision, football had a characteristic, now it has another. People fall in love with the game because of its characteristics.

"Of course technology like VAR, we commend it and value it. Technology offers more opportunities. There is another intention for the breaks and the conclusions I'm making here are not really my own. I also echo what I hear as well."