How Harry Kane conquered Bundesliga with record-breaking goals

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scores from the penalty spot. Photograph: Michaela Rehle/Reuters

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane scored his first Bundesliga hat-trick and delivered two assists in their 7-0 demolition of VfL Bochum on Saturday to take his tally to seven and set a club record for most goals by a player in his first five league matches.

Kane's three goals put him above club great Gerd Mueller, Miroslav Klose and Mario Mandzukic who all scored five times in their first five Bundesliga games.

The Bavarians, who beat Manchester United 4-3 in their Champions League opener on Wednesday, could have added at least a few more were it not for keeper Manuel Riemann and his string of outstanding saves throughout the match.

The win lifted Bayern to 13 points in top spot from five Bundesliga games. Bayer Leverkusen, on 10, could join them if they beat Heidenheim on Sunday.

"We played well today and had the right mentality," Kane said. "We made it look easy and had so much speed with the ball.

"Everyone was in top form today, it felt very good. I'm getting to know the team better with every game and things are going very well for me and for the team."

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Harry Kane in action with VfL Bochum's Ivan Ordets. Photograph: Michaela Rehle/Reuters

The England captain, who became the Bundesliga's most expensive transfer ever when he joined the German champions this season for 100 million euros ($106.52 million), struck his first goal after benefiting from a lucky bounce in the 13th minute.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting had tapped in for a fourth-minute lead from a perfectly-timed Kingsley Coman assist.

The hosts quickly killed off the game with two more goals before the break.

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their seventh goal to complete his hat-trick with teammates. Photograph: Michaela Rehle/Reuters

Matthijs de Ligt powered in a header in the 29th and Kane sent Leroy Sane through with a superb assist in the 38th for their fourth goal as Bayern outclassed their opponents.

Kane made sure of a club record when he scored with a 54th-minute penalty before Coman hit the woodwork on the hour.

Substitute Mathys Tel made it half a dozen in the 82nd minute from yet another Kane assist before the England striker's clever flick in the 89th completed his first Bundesliga hat-trick and put an end to Bochum's miserable afternoon.

"We played quickly, with a lot of fluidity," Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said. "It was a deserved win and a successful day.

"The way we approached the game was top. We never let off and that was important and a clear step forward. It was a great team effort."