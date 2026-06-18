How England Players Celebrated Their FIFA World Cup Opening Victory

England's football team began their World Cup journey with a decisive 4-2 win over Croatia, leading to heartwarming family celebrations on the pitch.

IMAGE: England's Jude Bellingham kisses his partner Ashlyn Castro in the stand after the match. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points England secured a decisive 4-2 victory against Croatia in their World Cup opener.

Following the match, England players celebrated their win with their wives and girlfriends in the stands.

Captain Harry Kane, who scored two goals, was seen embracing his wife Katie Goodland.

Jude Bellingham, who scored England's crucial third goal, also shared a special moment with his girlfriend Ashlyn Castro.

England's World Cup campaign got off to the perfect start and once the final whistle blew in Dallas, the celebrations quickly became a family affair.

After a thrilling 4-2 victory over Croatia, several England players headed straight to the stands to celebrate with their wives and girlfriends, sharing hugs and kisses with their loved ones.

Players Share Joy With Loved Ones

IMAGE: Harry Kane with his wife Katie Goodland in the stand. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Harry Kane, who led the way with two goals, was seen embracing and kissing his wife Katie Goodland as the couple celebrated England's impressive opening win.

IMAGE: Declan Rice and Nico O'Reilly in the stand with friends and family. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Jude Bellingham, another hero on the night after scoring England's crucial third goal also shared a special moment with girlfriend Ashlyn Castro.

Among those in attendance were Olivia Stones, wife of John Stones, Ollie Watkins' partner Ellie Alderson and Lauren Fryer partner of Declan Rice.