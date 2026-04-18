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Home  » Sports » Coventry City End 25-Year Wait For Premier League Return

Coventry City End 25-Year Wait For Premier League Return

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Last updated on: April 18, 2026 09:58 IST

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Coventry City return to the Premier League after 25 years, sealing their promotion with a dramatic 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard, players and coaching staff celebrate after after a 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers and winning promotion to the Premier League, at Ewood Park, Blackburn, on Friday.

IMAGE: Russia's Mirra Andreeva in action during the quarter-final against Poland's Iga Swiatek. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Key Points

  • Coventry City secured promotion to the Premier League after a 25-year absence.
  • The promotion was confirmed with a 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers.
  • Bobby Thomas scored a late equaliser for Coventry City.
  • Coventry City currently lead the Championship table with 86 points.

Coventry City ended their 25-year absence from the Premier League with a 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers to secure promotion from the Championship on Friday.

Needing a point to make it mathematically certain, Frank Lampard's league leaders salvaged a draw as Bobby Thomas headed home a late equaliser at Ewood Park.

 

Blackburn had taken the lead shortly after the interval with a deflected shot by Ryoya Morishita.

The final whistle sparked celebrations on the pitch and delirious scenes among the 7,000 travelling fans.

Championship Promotion Race Heats Up

Coventry top the table with 86 points from 43 games, 13 points ahead of third-placed Millwall, who can no longer catch them. Ipswich Town, Millwall, Southampton and Middlesbrough are battling for the second automatic promotion spot.

Coventry City's promotion marks a significant moment for the club and its fans after a long period outside the top tier of English football. Their return will likely boost local support and investment in the team. The Premier League will announce the upcoming season's fixtures in the coming weeks.

Source: REUTERS
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