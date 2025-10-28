HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » How Climate Change Slowed Down Marathoners!

How Climate Change Slowed Down Marathoners!

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 28, 2025 17:50 IST

x

'Climate change isn't just about races becoming harder; it's about knowing that record-breaking performances could soon be out of reach if conditions keep getting hotter.' 

Marathon

IMAGE: The 2025 Berlin and Tokyo Marathons were cited as examples of how heat waves have already pushed race-day temperatures beyond peak performance thresholds. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Climate change is narrowing the window for record-breaking performances at the world's top marathons, according to new research released ahead of Sunday's New York City Marathon.

Concerned elite athletes say rising temperatures are reshaping the sport with some city marathons more impacted than others. Berlin's event last month was raced in unseasonal temperatures of 75 degrees Fahrenheit.

A report by US-based non-profit Climate Central finds that 86 percent of 221 global marathons analysed on their 2025 dates are expected to see a decline in the odds of optimal running conditions by 2045, including all seven Abbott World Marathon Majors.

Mhairi Maclennan, the fastest British female finisher at the 2024 London Marathon, said the findings reflect a growing challenge for elite runners.

"At the elite level, conditions make or break a performance," Maclennan said. "We train day in, day out for years and manage every aspect of our lives to race our best, only for that elusive target to drift further away as ideal temperatures become rarer.

"Climate change isn't just about races becoming harder; it's about knowing that record-breaking performances could soon be out of reach if conditions keep getting hotter."

The report identifies a 'sweet spot' for marathon temperatures that supports peak performance. For elite runners, men do best in cooler conditions (on average, 4 degrees Celsius or 39 degrees Fahrenheit) and women do better at warmer temperatures (10 C, 50 F).

The report, however, warns that global warming is making those conditions increasingly hard to find.

Tokyo currently offers the highest likelihood of ideal temperatures for elite male runners (69 percent), but is also projected to see the steepest decline by 2045.

The 2025 Berlin and Tokyo Marathons were cited as examples of how heat waves have already pushed race-day temperatures beyond peak performance thresholds, although starting races earlier in the day can modestly improve conditions.

Former world record holder Catherine Ndereba said the sport was already adapting.

 

"Climate change has altered the marathon," said Kenya's Ndereba, a two-time world champion and four-time Boston winner.

"Dehydration is a real risk, and simple miscalculations can end a race before it begins. Every step now carries a message — that if we don't take care of our planet, even our strongest strides will fall short."

Ibrahim Hussein, the first Kenyan to win both the New York and Boston Marathons, echoed the sentiment.

"The climate is part of the course now," Hussein said. "If we don't protect it, the records of the future and the enjoyment for all become less and less likely."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

From record bid to Russian jail: Cyclist's 50-day ordeal
From record bid to Russian jail: Cyclist's 50-day ordeal
Once bitten... Sri Lanka reviews security in Pakistan
Once bitten... Sri Lanka reviews security in Pakistan
God is with Shreyas, he is recovering really well: SKY
God is with Shreyas, he is recovering really well: SKY
India bids for major Asian track & field events
India bids for major Asian track & field events
Shami reminds selectors of his worth with another fifer
Shami reminds selectors of his worth with another fifer

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Snake-Free Countries

webstory image 2

Chicken Corn Soup: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

A Banana Every Day? 8 Reasons

VIDEOS

Rs 15 Crore Horse from Chandigarh Stuns Everyone at Pushkar Fair!2:30

Rs 15 Crore Horse from Chandigarh Stuns Everyone at...

Cyclone Montha Turns Severe: Turbulent Seas at Gopalpur Port1:29

Cyclone Montha Turns Severe: Turbulent Seas at Gopalpur Port

Fans Shocked by Nimrat Kaur's Stunning Weight Loss Transformation!0:57

Fans Shocked by Nimrat Kaur's Stunning Weight Loss...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO