How army changed Gulveer into India's record breaker

Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh has made history by clinching the first-ever silver medal for India in the men's 10,000m event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, showcasing the rising prowess of Indian athletics.

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Key Points Gulveer Singh secured India's first-ever medal in the men's 10,000m event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, winning silver.

The Army athlete clocked 27:49.78, demonstrating a strong final-lap sprint to finish behind Australia's Ky Robinson.

Gulveer holds national records in 3,000m, 5,000m, and 10,000m, highlighting his consistent performance in long-distance running.

His journey into athletics began after joining the Army, revealing a dedication to the sport despite initial lack of exposure to elite competitions.

This achievement underscores the growing prominence of Indian athletics on the international stage, with India accumulating 12 medals at CWG 2026 so far.

Athlete Gulveer Singh scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a medal in the men's 10,000m event at the Commonwealth Games.

The long-distance runner clinched the silver medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, marking a landmark achievement for Indian athletics and adding another milestone to his growing list of international accomplishments.

The historic silver at CWG 2026 marks the first time an Indian has finished on the podium in the men's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games. Gulveer's achievement further cements his position among India's leading distance runners and reflects the steady rise of Indian athletics on the international stage.

The Army athlete clocked 27:49.78, staying with the lead pack throughout before producing a blistering final-lap sprint to finish behind Australia's Ky Robinson.

Gulveer Singh's Mindset and Journey

Ahead of the Commonwealth Games, Gulveer spoke about the mindset that has guided his journey in an Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) video. "I only focus on giving my best. I do not keep track of my national records," he said, highlighting his approach of focusing on continuous improvement rather than dwelling on milestones.

Notably, Gulveer holds the national records in 3,000 m, 5,000 m and 10,000 m in men's competition.

Reflecting on his journey into athletics, Gulveer shared, "I started running after joining the Army. Before that, I used to run to get enrolled in the Army."

He also revealed that he had little exposure to elite athletics while growing up. "I did not know anything about the Commonwealth Games or Asian Games. I only came to know about them after joining the Army," he said.

Sacrifices and Broader Impact

Speaking about the sacrifices behind his success, Gulveer offered a glimpse into the personal side of an athlete's life. "Sometimes when I talk to my mother, I feel like crying because I miss my mother and father," he shared, highlighting the challenges of spending long periods away from family while pursuing excellence.

Currently at the ongoing CWG 2026, India has won two golds, seven silver medals and three bronze medals, making it a total of 12 medals so far.