How Alcaraz weathered Hanfmann barrage to advance in Melbourne

Alcaraz proves too strong after early Hanfmann scare in their 2nd round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Wednesday.



IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his second round match against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz withstood a barrage of big hitting from a familiar foe in Yannick Hanfmann in the Australian Open second round on Wednesday.

After a breezy win in the opening round, the 22-year-old Alcaraz was given more of a workout by world number 102 Hanfmann at a sunbathed Rod Laver Arena but rose to the challenge and prevailed 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-2.

"I knew he was going to play great," Alcaraz said.

"I knew his level. We came through the Challengers together, I've played him. It was tougher than I thought at the beginning and I didn't feel the ball that good."

Alcaraz found himself trailing 1-3 in the first set and after getting back on level terms he wasted several chances to break Hanfmann's huge serve again.

'It was coming like a bomb'



IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his second round match against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

However, the six-times major winner pounced in the tiebreak to wrap up a physically draining opening set in 78 minutes, and carried that momentum into the second set, relying on his pace and precision to double his advantage.

Hanfmann received medical treatment before the start of the third set and a free-flowing Alcaraz showed no mercy, sealing a double break and closing out the contest on serve.

"It was coming like a bomb," the Spaniard said of Hanfmann's power.

"Forehand, backhand, serves. I had to be ready for those.

"I'm really happy that I got through a difficult first set ... and I played a really good level at the end of the match and get through."