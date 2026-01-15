HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How a former electrician shocked mighty Real Madrid!

January 15, 2026 18:59 IST

Currently on loan at Albacete from Olympiacos, Jefte finally found the spotlight, but his road to Wednesday's heroics might never have been paved had Jefte followed through on retiring from football nearly a decade ago.

IMAGE: Jefte Betancor celebrates scoring Albacete's second goal against Real Madrid in a Copa del Rey round of 16 match on Wednesday. Photograph: Pablo Morano/Reuters

Albacete's journeyman striker Jefte Betancor, who scored a stunning double on Wednesday to help his second-tier side knock Real Madrid out of the Copa del Rey, once considered swapping football for a career as an electrician.

The 32-year-old forward came off the bench in the second half at the Carlos Belmonte Stadium to score in the 81st minute and make it 2-1, before sealing a 3-2 upset victory with another goal in added time.

His goals ensured a bitter debut for Real Madrid's new manager Alvaro Arbeloa and sent shockwaves through Spanish football.

For Jefte, it was a fairytale moment in a career packed with twists and turns across Europe.

Born in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in 1993, he began his journey at Hercules before playing for an array of mostly lower-league Spanish sides, including Tenerife B, Eldense, and UD San Fernando.

Failing to establish himself at home, Jefte ventured abroad to Austria's Stadl-Paura in the Third Division, a move that launched a nomadic career spanning stints in Austria, Romania, and Greece.

Currently on loan at Albacete from Olympiacos, Jefte finally found the spotlight, but his road to Wednesday's heroics might never have been paved had Jefte followed through on retiring from football nearly a decade ago.

Disillusioned and mentally drained, he left the sport for six months and took up work as an electrician.

"My head wasn't in the right place," Jefte reflected post-match. "I quit football and started working and training in my neighbourhood. I wanted to clear my mind. With help from my family and psychologist, I returned, and today it feels so rewarding. Nine years ago, I couldn't have imagined this moment."

Jefte's double strike capped an emotional evening for him and the Albacete supporters, who roared their side to victory at their modest stadium. Reflecting on his contribution, Jefte described the night as "magical".

"The team fought for 95 minutes to experience something like this. It took me back to all the years of struggle," Jefte said. "The call with my wife and son after the match was the most precious moment. I couldn't stop crying."

Despite the jubilant scenes, Jefte admitted that he never felt comfortable, even after making it 3-2. "Against Real Madrid, time seems to stop. They're a club that never gives up until the final whistle," he said.

 

Adding to the evening's drama, Jefte revealed he needed medical attention during the celebrations. "The doctor accidentally hit me on the nose, and I started bleeding non-stop. He owes me for that one!"

Albacete's triumph marked one of the biggest upsets in Copa del Rey history, etching Jefte's name into the folklore of the competition while leaving Real Madrid reeling from an uncharacteristic early exit.

Source: REUTERS
