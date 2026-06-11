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Mexico Eye Winning Start Against South Africa In FIFA World Cup Opener

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June 11, 2026 17:00 IST

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As Mexico launches its home World Cup campaign against South Africa, all eyes are on whether the host nation can secure a crucial winning start amidst high expectations and a formidable unbeaten run.

Mexico

IMAGE: Mexico know victory against South Africa is prove crucial to their hopes of finishing top of a group that also includes South Korea and the Czech Republic. Photograph: Luis Cortes/Reuters

Key Points

  • Mexico open their home World Cup campaign against South Africa at the iconic Estadio Azteca.
  • The hosts are favourites, entering the tournament on an eight-match unbeaten streak, equalling a national record.
  • South Africa returns to the World Cup for the first time since 2010, aiming to surprise despite pre-match visa disruptions.
  • The match is crucial for Mexico's hopes of topping Group A, which also includes South Korea and the Czech Republic.

Mexico will launch their home World Cup campaign against South Africa on Thursday under pressure to deliver the winning start fans expect at the Estadio Azteca, where the tournament returns for a third time.

The Group A clash marks a return to the World Cup stage for the iconic venue that hosted matches in 1970 and 1986, while also reviving memories of the 2010 tournament opener, when South Africa held Mexico to a 1-1 draw in Johannesburg.

This time, the hosts arrive as clear favourites and know victory could prove crucial to their hopes of finishing top of a group that also includes South Korea and the Czech Republic.

 

Mexico's Home Advantage

Azteca Stadium

IMAGE: The Group A clash marks a return to the World Cup stage for the iconic Ciudad de Mexico Stadium, formerly known as Azteca Stadium, which hosted matches in 1970 and 1986. Photograph: Luis Cortes/Reuters

Mexico have gone unbeaten in their last eight matches, equalling the longest unbeaten run they have taken into a World Cup and providing further encouragement for Javier Aguirre's side ahead of the tournament.

The atmosphere is expected to be festive as more than 80,000 fans pack the renovated Azteca for the first match of the expanded 48-team tournament, but the occasion will bring its own pressure for a side expected to make the most of home advantage.

South Africa's Return And Challenges

South Africa, meanwhile, are back at the World Cup for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2010 and coach Hugo Broos believes his largely domestically based squad can surprise more fancied opponents.

The Belgian, who faced Mexico in the 1986 World Cup, acknowledged the challenge posed by the opening-day atmosphere but said his players must remain focused.

"For us it will be a fantastic experience," he said. "It is very important that we keep ourselves to the game plan and don't listen to what is happening in the stands."

South Africa's preparations were disrupted by visa issues that delayed the arrival of several members of the travelling party, costing them valuable time to acclimatise to conditions in central Mexico.

Yet Broos's side emerged from a difficult qualifying campaign and will hope to frustrate the hosts once again, 16 years after earning a draw in the last World Cup opener involving the two nations.

For Mexico, however, anything less than three points would be viewed as an early setback in a tournament they hope will finally deliver a breakthrough on home soil.

Source: REUTERS
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