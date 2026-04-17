'Host Vaishali-Ju World Title Match In India'

With D Gukesh and R Vaishali set to play world title matches, experts urge India to bid for hosting rights, calling it a major boost for the sport.

IMAGE: R Vaishali won the Women's Candidates Tournament on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, defeating Kateryna Lagno to secure a World Championship showdown with reigning champion Ju Wenjun of China. Photograph: Michal Walusza/FIDE

Key Points 'India can bid for both events. The country may get the events if there are no other bids.'

'The more important championship will be the women's as no Indian has won the world title.'

The approximate budget for the Women's World Championship will be about $1.3 million to $1.5 million.

With World Chess Champion D Gukesh set to face Javokhir Sindarov, and another Grandmaster from Chennai, R Vaishali ready to challenge Women's World Chess Champion Ju Wenjun, India should bid to host the two world chess title events, chess players and enthusiasts tell this correspondent.

On April 15 in Cyprus, Vaishali won the Women's Candidates to qualify as the challenger to World women's Chess Champion, China's Ju Wenjun.

In the last round Vaishali defeated Ukraine born Russian GM Kateryna Lagno in a magnificent display of technique.

In the open category, 20-year-old Uzbekistan GM Javokhir Sindarov qualified at the Candidates to challenge Gukesh for the world crown.

"India can bid for both events. The country may get the events if there are no other bids," says Bharat Singh Chauhan, former secretary, All India Chess Federation (AICF).

"FIDE may look for a neutral venue. The more important championship will be the women's as no Indian has won the world title. China dominates the event," adds Chauhan.

"India can bid for both events. It will be a big boost for chess if both the events happen in India," says GM Abhijit Kunte.

The bidding procedure involves filling a form and paying the necessary fees to FIDE, according to Chauhan.

Will FIDE pick neutral venue to host World Title events?

IMAGE: D Gukesh, who won the World Chess championship title in December 2024, will be challenged by 20-year-old Uzbekistan GM Javokhir Sindarov. Photograph: Chin An/FIDE

However FIDE may look for a neutral venue.

In a tweet, FIDE CEO GM Emil Sutovsky said: 'Gukesh-Sindarov will be an epic clash. The youngest ever for the biggest title in chess. Two amazing players. Two real fighters. Courageous. Energetic. Determined. Composed. Both rely heavily on their outstanding calculation ability. But there are significant differences, of course. And the one who brings the better version of himself for the match will prevail.'

'In the coming week, FIDE will be busy reviewing the options for the location. Dates are set at the end of November-first half of December. Question for the fans: Of course, India and/or Uzbekistan are two logical options. But if not there, where would you see it proper to be hosted?' Sutovsky asked.

There is a view in India that if the Gukesh-Sindarov event is held in Uzbekistan or in another former Soviet republic, it gives the challenger an advantage.

If the title matches are held outside India, Chauhan says Indian corporates can be roped in as the sponsors.

Chauhan believes it is more important for India to host the Women's World Chess Championship as the country has already hosted one world title match -- Viswanathan Anand versus Magnus Carlsen in Chennai back in 2013.

The approximate budget for the Women's World Championship, Chahuan estimates, will be about $1.3 million to $1.5 million. This includes the FIDE fee, prize fund (a minimum of 500,000 Euro), apart from hotels, venue, travel, broadcast and others.