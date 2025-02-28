HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Later, gator! Horschel shoos alligator off PGA Tour course with club

Last updated on: February 28, 2025 05:17 IST

Billy Horschel reacts to the crowd applause after making his putt on the third green in the first round of the Cognizant Classic Palm Beaches golf tournament, in Florida, on Thursday.

IMAGE: Billy Horschel reacts to the crowd applause after making his putt on the third green in the first round of the Cognizant Classic Palm Beaches golf tournament, in Florida, on Thursday. Photograph: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images/Reuters

Steely-nerved Billy Horschel grabbed his 60-degree wedge to chase an alligator off the course at the Cognizant Classic on Thursday, sending the scaly predator scampering into the water at the PGA National course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The American had just putted out on the par-four sixth hole when he spotted the alligator and sprung into action to help an empty-handed police officer who was attempting to shoo away the reptile.

 

"Listen, he was going nowhere good. So I just went over there, helped the cop. Before I went over there, he (Cameron Young) goes, 'What was he going to do, try and use a Taser on him?'" Horschel told reporters.

Horschel grabbed the club from his bag and cautiously poked the alligator, prompting the course invader to swiftly turn around and retreat back into the water.

"Good thing I did grab a 60 because I've got two extra ones in the locker so if that one did become unavailable, I had two more in the locker," the 38-year-old Floridian said.

He finished the day with four birdies, an eagle and a bogey for a five-under par 66, and was seven shots back from the clubhouse lead.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
