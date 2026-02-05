HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Honoured to carry Olympic flame at Winter Olympics: Abhinav Bindra

Honoured to carry Olympic flame at Winter Olympics: Abhinav Bindra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 05, 2026 12:19 IST

Abhinav Bindra

IMAGE: Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra carried the Olympic torch ahead of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan. Photographs: Abhinav Bindra/Instagram

Key Points

  • Abhinav Bindra won the men’s 10m air rifle shooting gold medal at the Beijing 2008 Olympics.
  • Bindra was also a torchbearer for the Paris 2024 Olympics in France last year.
  • This will be the fourth Winter Olympics to be hosted by Italy.

Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra on Thursday said he is "truly humbled" and "honoured" after carrying the Olympic torch ahead of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, describing it as a symbol of unity and perseverance.

The Winter Olympics begin on Friday at Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy.

"Honoured to carry the Olympic flame at @milanocortina26. A symbol of unity, perseverance, and shared human aspiration," Bindra said on X along with a few pictures taken on a rainy day.

Italy to host fourth Winter Olympics

Abhinav Bindra

Bindra, a gold winner in the 10m air rifle event in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, was selected as one of the torch-bearers in October last year.

The Winter Olympics will conclude on 22.

This will be the fourth Winter Olympics to be hosted by Italy. The edition will feature 116 medal events across 16 disciplines, an increase of seven events and one discipline from Beijing 2022.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
