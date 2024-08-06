News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Honour and heartbreak: Sen on Paris Olympics journey

Honour and heartbreak: Sen on Paris Olympics journey

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 06, 2024 22:08 IST
IMAGE: Shuttler Lakshya Sen missed out on a bronze medal after suffering a defeat against Malaysia's Zii Jia Lee. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed / Reuters

Following his loss in the men's singles bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics, young Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen took to social media and said that his debut Olympics was both an honour and a heartbreak.

 

India could not open their medal account in badminton at the Paris Olympics.

Shuttler Lakshya Sen missed out on a bronze medal in the men's singles event after suffering a defeat against Malaysia's Zii Jia Lee on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Sen wrote, "My journey at the Paris 2024 Olympics has been both an honor and a heartbreak. I gave my all, fought with every ounce of strength, but fell just short of the podium."

The shuttler said he would introspect about what went wrong and improve. "I am determined to reflect and introspect on what went wrong and where I need to bring a change.

To this, I sincerely request space and privacy at this point in time so that I can regroup, come back in top form and win laurels for India," he said.

He also expressed thanks to the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy and his family for their support. "I am eternally grateful to my incredible team, Vimal Sir Prakash Sir and my father for their relentless support, my family for being my strength @bai_media @media.iccsai @ppbaindia @ogq_india @redbullindia and everyone associated with my journey," he concluded.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

