How this young shooter is using tech to fight injuries

Discover how Hyderabad-based national-level shooter Homanshika Reddy is revolutionising athlete safety with Somatrace, a wearable technology designed to prevent career-ending injuries by tracking real-time spinal movement.

IMAGE: National-level shooter Homanshika Reddy is using technology to help prevent sports injuries. Photograph: Elite shooting club/Instagram

Key Points National-level shooter Homanshika Reddy developed Somatrace, a wearable system for injury prevention.

Somatrace uses sensors to track real-time spinal movement in athletes.

The technology provides insights into posture and movement, helping identify injury risks.

Homanshika was motivated by her personal injury experience and a friend's career-ending injury.

Initially designed for rifle shooters, Somatrace aims to benefit a wider range of athletes and coaches.

A Hyderabad-based national level shooter, Homanshika Reddy is using technology to confront a problem that can abruptly end an athlete's journey due to injury.

Innovating For Athlete Safety

At 12, Homanshika picked up a rifle as a hobby but nine years later, the 21-year-old is developing Somatrace, a wearable system that uses sensors to track spinal movement in real time.

Initially designed for rifle shooters, the technology aims to give athletes and coaches deeper insights into posture and movement during training and help them identify patterns that may be associated with injury risk.

For Homanshika, Somatrace is rooted in her own experience, as she has dealt with injury herself and also watched a friend leave sport because of one.

"I wanted to solve this for others as well. I have seen how an injury can change an athlete's journey," she said.