Tom Cruise and former Brazil football legend Roberto Carlos were among the first celebrities to arrive at the MetLife Stadium in New York ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, July 19.

IMAGE: Actor Tom Cruise outside the stadium before the FIFA World Cup final in New York on Sunday. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Key Points Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, will face Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium.

Messi aims to secure back-to-back World Cup titles, returning to the venue where he suffered a painful Copa America Centenario final defeat in 2016.

Spain enters the final with an impressive defensive record, having conceded only one goal and keeping six clean sheets throughout the tournament.

Argentina has won 14 consecutive matches, equalling a South American record, and seeks to be the second team to successfully defend the World Cup.

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise was among the celebrities attending the highly anticipated final.

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise was one of the first celebrities to arrive at the MetLife Stadium, also known as the New York New Jersey Stadium in New York on Sunday, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain. Fans gathered in their numbers outside the stadium hours before kick-off.

A Clash of Generations and Legacies

It will be a clash of generations in New Jersey as 39-year-old Argentina icon Lionel Messi, will be aiming to go back-to-back against a very strong Spanish unit, with a teenage Lamine Yamal as their biggest star. With Argentina having made headlines with their remarkable comeback wins in the later stages of the tournament and 2010 champions Spain pulling out fantastic defending and attacks alike, the clash for the gold looks mouth-watering.

For the Argentina captain, the title clash is more than a battle for football's biggest prize. It is a return to the venue where he endured the agony of defeat in the 2016 Copa America Centenario final against Chile, a night that ended with a missed penalty, tears on the substitutes' bench and a shock announcement that he was retiring from international football. While he reversed his retirement later and eventually captured two back-to-back Copa America titles and the elusive FIFA World Cup title in 2022 Qatar edition, those memories will surely be fresh in fans' minds and perhaps that of Messi too.

Spain's Defensive Prowess

IMAGE: Former Brazil player Roberto Carlos arrives at the stadium ahead of World Cup final. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Standing in Argentina's way is a Spain side that has been the tournament's standout defensive unit. Luis de la Fuente's men have conceded just one goal throughout the competition becoming the first team to keep six clean sheets in a single men's World Cup, with their goalie Unai Simon being a leading 'Golden Glove' contender.

After opening their campaign with a goalless draw against Cape Verde, Spain have reeled off six consecutive victories, eliminating Austria, Portugal, Belgium and France on their way to the final. The European champions also carry a 37-match unbeaten run into the contest and are bidding to win only their second FIFA World Cup title after their triumph in 2010.

Argentina's Record-Breaking Streak

IMAGE: US Olympic ski racer Lindsey Vonn arrives at the stadium ahead of fhe World Cup final. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Also, Argentina, managed by Lionel Scaloni have now won 14 consecutive matches, equalling the longest winning streak by a South American nation, and are aiming to become only the second team after Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup.