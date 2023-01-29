Holders Liverpool knocked out of FA Cup

IMAGE: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Holders Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup after losing 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round on Sunday as Kaoru Mitoma struck the winning goal in stoppage time.

Harvey Elliott put Liverpool ahead, Lewis Dunk equalised before halftime and the score stayed at 1-1 until Mitoma found the net in the 92nd minute with a fine finish.

It was the second time Brighton defeated Liverpool this month, having also beaten Juergen Klopp's side 3-0 in a Premier League game.

IMAGE: Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister is challenged by Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Liverpool's teenage midfielder Elliott put them ahead in the 30th minute with a low shot into the far corner following a clever pass from Mohamed Salah.

Brighton equalised nine minutes later when Dunk got a flick on a long-range effort from Tariq Lamptey which deflected into the goal, with goalkeeper Alisson Becker wrong-footed.

Salah missed a good chance in the second half and so did Solly March for Brighton before Mitoma controlled the ball on the half volley before firing home a dramatic late winner.