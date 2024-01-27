Hockey Wrap: Indian women enter final; Men beat hosts SA

IMAGE: The Indian women’s team picked up a win over South Africa to enter the final of the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup. Photographs: Hockey India

India registered a thrilling 6-3 win over South Africa to advance to the final of the FIH Hockey5s Women's World Cup in Muscat.

Akshata Abaso Dhekale (7th minute), Mariana Kujur (11th), Mumtaz Khan (21st), Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (23rd), Jyoti Chhatri (25th) and Ajima Kujur (26th) scored for India in the semifinal on Friday night.

Teshawn De La Rey (5th), captain Toni Marks (8th) and Dirkie Chamberlain (29th) were on target for South Africa.

South Africa began the first half on a defensive note, waiting for counters to threaten the Indian goal.

The game's first chance fell to South Africa but India goalkeeper Rajani Etimarpu was vigilant in front of the goal.

It was a close-range reverse shot from South Africa's Teshawn De La Rey that gave them the early lead, which was short-lived as Akshata equalised for India with a powerful shot that beat South African goalie Grace Cochrane all ends up.

But a minute later skipper Toni picked up a pass, dodged the keeper and found the back of the net to restore South Africa's lead.

The Indians remained determined to get back on level terms and it wasn't long before Mariana Kujur unleashed a rocket shot after chaos in front of the South African goal to make it 2-2.

South Africa started stronger in the second half, forcing Rajani into action once again but India remained resolute in defence.

As the game progressed, Rutuja found herself in front of the South African goal, with the keeper charging down. She found Mumtaz, who pushed the ball into the net to give India the lead for the first time in the contest.

Rutuja continued her excellent form as she shot past the keeper, off a deflected pass to double India's lead.

With South Africa pushing for a goal India looked to attack on the counters.

With five minutes left in the game Jyoti , under pressure, took a shot on goal which beat South Africa's keeper Cochrane.

Ajmina made it 6-2 in India's favour with a confident shot from close range before Chamberlain scored a consolation goal for South Africa a minute from the final hooter.

India will now face the Netherlands in the final on Sunday.

India remain unbeaten

The Indian men's hockey team continued its unbeaten run on the tour to South Africa, registering an easy 3-0 win over the hosts in Cape Town.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh (2nd minute), Abhishek (13th), and Sumit (30th) scored for the winners on Friday night.

The Indians started on an attacking note and secured an early penalty corner, which Harmanpreet converted with a powerful dragflick to take the lead.

With just a couple of minutes left in the first quarter, Abhishek managed to make the most of an attacking move and struck one past South Africa goalkeeper to double India's lead.

Despite plenty of attacks from South Africa in the second quarter, India's defence maintained their composure and remained resolute in their determination to keep a clean sheet.

Just at the stroke of half-time, Sumit managed to score another field goal as India took a comfortable 3-0 lead.

South Africa started showcasing urgency after the change of ends, but failed to break the Indian defence.

The cagey third quarter saw plenty of action on both ends, but goals eluded both the sides.

In the final 15 minutes of the game, South Africa continued their search for a goal, but India maintained a stronghold in the circle to avert the danger. India will play against the Netherlands on Sunday.