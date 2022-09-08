News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Hockey World Cup: India handed tricky draw

Hockey World Cup: India handed tricky draw

Source: PTI
September 08, 2022 16:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hosts India drawn with England, Spain and Wales in Pool D of FIH World Cup

Hockey India

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India/Twitter

India have been drawn with England, Spain and Wales in Pool D of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in January next year.

The draw of the 16-team tournament was held here on Thursday, with four teams making up four pools. The World Cup will be held from January 13 to 29.

Hosts India -- world No. 5 -- are the highest ranked side in Pool D. They will face world No.6 England, whom they have recently met at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, two-time silver medallists Spain and Wales.

 

Spain are ranked eighth in the world while world No.16 Wales are playing in their maiden World Cup.

Pool A is headed up by world number one Australia, who got bronze medal at the last World Cup in 2018. They were drawn along with 2016 Olympic champions Argentina, France and African champions South Africa.

Reigning world champions Belgium are the top seed and they were drawn in Pool B along with 2006 winners Germany, Korea and Japan. Belgium are ranked second while Germany are fourth.

Pool C will feature last edition finalists the Netherlands, ranked third in the world, along with Oceania representative New Zealand, Malaysia -- playing their ninth World Cup -- and debutants Chile.

During the draw, India, Australia, Belgium and Netherlands were placed on the first row of their corresponding pools based on FIH World Rankings of June 1.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, FIH Acting President Seif Ahmed, state sports minister Tusharkanti Behera, Committee of Administrators (CoA) members S Y Quraishi and Zafar Iqbal were also present on the occasion.

"We are always very proud to welcoming the best hockey teams and players of the world for such an outstanding event," Patnaik said.

FIH Acting President Seif Ahmed said: "We can't wait to see the best teams in the world in action in the new 'jewel' of hockey, the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, alongside the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Afghan, Pakistan Fans Clash In Sharjah
Afghan, Pakistan Fans Clash In Sharjah
Shocking! Pakistan Batter Gets Aggro!
Shocking! Pakistan Batter Gets Aggro!
India knocked out of Asia Cup final
India knocked out of Asia Cup final
Becoming 5th largest economy no ordinary feat: Modi
Becoming 5th largest economy no ordinary feat: Modi
Then and Now: Central Vista Avenue
Then and Now: Central Vista Avenue
US okays $450mn F-16 sustainment programme to Pak
US okays $450mn F-16 sustainment programme to Pak
Your Pix: Ganesh Visarjan In Chandigarh
Your Pix: Ganesh Visarjan In Chandigarh

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Asia Cup: 5 Reasons Why India Flopped

Asia Cup: 5 Reasons Why India Flopped

T20 World Cup: India play Australia, NZ in warm ups

T20 World Cup: India play Australia, NZ in warm ups

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances