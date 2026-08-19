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Hockey World Cup: India Crush Pakistan in 8-Goal Thriller

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V August 19, 2026 20:42 IST 1 Minute Read
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Harmanpreet Singh

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after opening the scoring for India against Pakistan in the FIH Hockey World Cup in Amstelveen on Wednesday. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek scored a brace each to help India beat arch-rivals Pakistan 5-3 in their final Pool D match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in Amstelveen, the Netherlands, on Wednesday.

Harmanpreet struck twice from two penalty corners in the fifth and 21st minutes, while Abhishek's two fine field goals came in the 11th and 24th minutes.

Vice-captain Hardik Singh also scored from a penalty stroke in the 35th minute.

Pakistan scored through Hannan Shahid (22nd, 46th) and Sufyan Khan (24th) to reduce the margin.

 

India finished second in Pool D and stayed in the race to the semifinals. 

England, who won all their three games, are leading the standings.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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PakistanIndiaHarmanpreet SinghAmstelveenAbhishek

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