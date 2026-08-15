Harmanpreet stars as India win Hockey World Cup opener

Captain Harmanpreet Singh's brace powered India to a decisive 3-1 victory over Wales in their inaugural Men's Hockey World Cup fixture, setting a strong tone for their campaign.

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points India defeated Wales 3-1 in their opening Men's Hockey World Cup match.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored two goals from penalty corners for India.

Sanjay opened the scoring for India in the 8th minute.

Sam Welsh scored the solitary goal for Wales.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace as India beat Wales 3-1 in their opening match of the men's Hockey World Cup, in Amstelveen, Netherlands, on Saturday.

Harmanpreet scored from penalty corners in the 11th and 43rd minutes after Sanjay (8th) gave India the 1-0 lead.

Sam Welsh scored the lone goal for Wales in the 56th minute.