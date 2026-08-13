When Is The India-Pakistan Hockey World Cup Clash?

The FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 is set to begin on August 15, with India featuring in both the men's and women's tournaments.

Here is the complete India schedule, fixtures and squad details for the World Cup.

IMAGE: India's hockey teams will look to make their mark and end a long-standing World Cup wait. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points India's men's and women's teams will compete at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 from August 15.

India men, led by Harmanpreet Singh, will face England, Pakistan and Wales in Pool D, with the India-Pakistan clash on August 19.

India women will take on China, South Africa and England in Pool D, aiming for their first World Cup medal.

New World Cup format: The traditional quarter-finals have been removed, with teams progressing through a new three-phase system before the semi-finals.

More than 50 years after their last hockey World Cup triumph, India are once again hoping to turn the clock back.

The men's and women's teams will begin their campaigns at the FIH hockey World Cup 2026 on August 15, with both sides looking to end long-standing waits of their own.

For the men's team, the memories of 1975 remain a source of pride, but also a reminder of how long it has been since India last lifted the World Cup trophy.

Led by Harmanpreet Singh, the team will be aiming to change that story this time around, with England, Pakistan and Wales awaiting them in Pool D.

The India-Pakistan clash on August 19 is certain to grab the spotlight, but the new tournament format means India cannot afford to take any of their pool games lightly. Every result could have a bearing on their path towards the knockout stages.

The women's team have a long-standing record of their own to overcome. India's best finish at the women's World Cup remains fourth place in the inaugural edition in 1974.

With China, South Africa and England in their Pool D, the team will hope this campaign can take them closer to a first-ever medal.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Pools: Men's And Women's

New Format

There is also a fresh challenge in the way the tournament is structured. The traditional quarter-finals have been removed, with the 2026 edition adopting a new three-phase format.

After the opening pool matches, the top two teams from each group will move into the crossover championship pools, while the bottom two will enter the lower classification groups. Each team will then play three more matches against opponents they did not face in the first phase. If teams from the same opening pool meet again, their earlier result will be carried forward.

Those matches will determine who reaches the semi-finals and how the remaining positions are decided.

For India, however, the goal remains straightforward -- make a deep run, challenge for the title and finally bring an end to a wait that has lasted for generations.

India Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule (IST)

All India men's matches will be played at the Wagener stadium, Amstelveen.

Match Date Time (IST) India vs Wales August 15 4:30 PM India vs England August 17 6:30 PM India vs Pakistan August 19 6:30 PM

India Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule (IST)

All India women's matches will also be played at the Wagener stadium, Amstelveen.