Hockey World Cup 2022: Schedule

IMAGE: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates the world's largest Hockey stick on Puri beach in Odisha, which will host the 2023 hockey World Cup. Photograph: Sudarsan Pattnaik/Twitter

India is all set to host the 15th FIH Men's Hockey World Cup from Friday, January 13. The Hockey World Cup 2023 will see Belgium defend its crown while Australia are considered the favourites for the title.

Odisha will be the cynosure of international hockey, with the sport's top teams battling it out for the coveted World Cup. Odisha's enthusiasm and love for the sport has made Bhubaneswar the new hockey hub.

16 teams will take part in the hockey World Cup. The teams have been divided into four pools consisting of four teams each.

Teams will play each other once in the pool stage and group winners will straight qualify for the quarter-finals. The second and third placed sides from each pool will compete in cross-overs from where four more teams will reach the quarter-finals.

Pool A: Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa.

Pool B: Belgium, Germany, South Korea, Japan.

Pool C: The Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, Chile.

Pool D: India, England, Spain, Wales.

Here's the schedule of the Hockey World Cup: