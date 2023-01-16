News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Hockey WC: Injured Hardik Singh sidelined for Wales match

Hockey WC: Injured Hardik Singh sidelined for Wales match

Source: PTI
January 16, 2023 22:32 IST
Hardik Singh

IMAGE: Hardik Singh suffered the injury during the match against England in Rourkela. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Singh/Twitter

India's attacking midfielder Hardik Singh has been all but ruled out of the team's last Hockey World Cup group match against Wales owing to a hamstring injury.

One of the team's most impressive performers, the 24-year-old scored a goal in India's 2-0 win against Spain and created a flurry of chances against England in a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

Hardik suffered the injury during the match against England in Rourkela.

 

The home team plays Wales in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

An official confirmation on his status is awaited, though. A source, close to the team said no decision has been taken on a replacement and it is unlikely the team would ask for one going forward.

An MRI and other scans were performed on the injured player, and it is also learnt that the team management is against playing him against Wales and opening up the possibility of aggravating the injury.

The team is trying to assess the seriousness of the injury before taking a final call.

Hardik had limped off the ground with just over three minutes left in the game on Sunday.

At the post-match press conference, head coach Graham Reid said it did not appear as serious as was initially suspected.

Source: PTI
