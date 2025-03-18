HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » Sports » Hockey stars Mandeep, Udita set to tie the knot

Hockey stars Mandeep, Udita set to tie the knot

By REDIFF SPORTS
March 18, 2025 14:35 IST

Mandeep Singh and Udita Duhan

Photographs: Udita and Mandeep

Olympians Mandeep Singh and Udita Duhan are set to tie the knot in Jalandhar on March 21, marking a joyous union in Indian hockey.

'Having represented India on some of the biggest international stages, Mandeep and Udita have showcased unwavering dedication and passion for the sport. Now, as they step into this new chapter of their lives, they do so surrounded by love, family, and close friends,' the couple said in a media release.



Mandeep, a forward, was part of India’s bronze medal-winning teams at both the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics. A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Punjab Police, he hails from Mithapur village in Jalandhar.

 

Udita, a defender in the Indian women’s hockey team, is from Hisar, Haryana.

REDIFF SPORTS
Indian Premier League 2025

