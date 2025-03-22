HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Hockey stars Mandeep and Udita tie the knot

REDIFF SPORTS
March 22, 2025 17:25 IST

Mandeep Singh

Olympians Mandeep Singh and Udita Duhan tied the knot in an elegant ceremony on Friday in Jalandhar.

The Anand Karaj took place at Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Model Town, with the entire Indian hockey men's and women's teams in attendance.

 

Mandeep Singh

Jalandhar's Mandeep Singh and Hisar's Udita Duhan have long been celebrated for their dedication to hockey. Their union not only marks a personal milestone but also reflects their shared passion for the sport. ​

Hockey India extended heartfelt congratulations to the newlyweds, lauding their exemplary achievements and the inspiration they continue to provide to aspiring athletes nationwide.

REDIFF SPORTS
