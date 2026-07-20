Hockey legend KD Singh Babu's ancestral home triggers UP political slugfest

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of allowing hockey legend KD Singh 'Babu's ancestral home to face sale, saying his government acquired the Barabanki haveli in 2024 to preserve it and build a museum honouring the Olympic gold medallist.

IMAGE: KD Singh 'Babu' was the captain of the Indian hockey team which won gold at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points Yogi Adityanath alleged that the Samajwadi Party allowed the ancestral home of hockey legend KD Singh 'Babu' to reach the stage of being sold, while asserting his government stepped in to save it.

The Uttar Pradesh government purchased the Barabanki haveli in 2024, with the Chief Minister saying it will be preserved and developed into a museum honouring the Olympic gold medallist.

Highlighting KD Singh 'Babu's contribution to Indian hockey, Adityanath said the legend, alongside Major Dhyan Chand, elevated the sport to national prominence and inspired generations of athletes.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the Samajwadi Party of allowing the ancestral house of eminent hockey player KD Singh 'Babu' in Barabanki to go on sale, asserting that his government intervened to prevent it.

Yogi Adityanath was in Barabanki on Monday, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 82 development projects worth over Rs 542 crore (Rs 5,420 million).

Adityanath said, "It was during the era of KD Singh 'Babu' and Major Dhyan Chand that India won three consecutive Olympic hockey gold medals. Anyone would be deeply pained to recall that during the Samajwadi Party's tenure, the ancestral home of KD Singh 'Babu'-- a legendary hockey player who dedicated his entire life to the nation's sport -- was on the verge of being sold."

Move to Preserve Hockey Legend's Legacy

Adityanath said when his government came to power, they declared that KD Singh Babu's 'haveli' (ancestral house) would not be sold.

"The government would pay the dues, and we would revive the memory of KD Singh 'Babu'. He is an inspiration to every young person, to every Indian," he said.

"How could we accept the sale of KD Singh Babu's 'haveli'? We refused and declared that we would pay its cost and establish a museum dedicated to KD Singh 'Babu," Adityanath said.

According to officials, the ancestral house of KD Singh 'Babu' was purchased by the UP government in 2024.

A Hockey Player Par Excellence

According to Hockey India, Kunwar Digvijay Singh, popularly known as 'Babu', was one of the most elegant and accomplished players in Indian hockey history. Born in Barabanki in 1922, he began playing at the collegiate level in Lucknow before representing Uttar Pradesh in the National Championships, where he earned acclaim for his exceptional dribbling skills and precise passing.

He made his Olympic debut as the Vice-Captain of the Indian team at the 1948 London Olympics. Four years later, Singh captained the Indian team to yet another gold at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, cementing his place among hockey's all-time greats.

He was honoured with America's Helms Trophy in 1953, awarded to him for being the best hockey player in the world in 1952 and the best sportsman of Asia in 1953. He was the first Indian ever to receive this prestigious award. For his immense contributions to Indian hockey, he was later given the Padma Shri in 1958.

• Trump, Infantino Booed at World Cup Final

CM Recalls KD Singh 'Babu's Sporting Legacy

Referring to the FIFA World Cup final match between Argentina and Spain, Adityanath said, "You might have seen last night during the FIFA (final) match between Spain and Argentina -- the sheer passion among the people. Two nations were facing off: Argentina from South America and Spain from Europe. A fierce contest was unfolding between the two teams. An intense football match was underway, and the supporters were overwhelmed with emotion. The match was taking place in New Jersey (United States of America), and I was witnessing the passion of the people."

Spain substitute Ferran Torres scored in the 106th minute to give his team a 1-0 win over defending champion Argentina in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Adityanath said similarly, when hockey is played, the eyes of the entire nation are fixed upon it, as it is India's sport, and it was taken to new heights by the pair of Major Dhyan Chand and KD Singh 'Babu'.