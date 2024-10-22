Hockey: India's unbeaten run continues in Sultan of Johor Cup

IMAGE: India are on top spot in the standings with nine points following the win against Malaysia. Photograph: Hockey India / X IMAGE: India are on top spot in the standings with nine points following the win against Malaysia.

Three-time champions India defeated hosts Malaysia 4-2 to continue their unbeaten run at the Sultan of Johor Cup junior men's hockey tournament in Johor Bahru on Tuesday.

After this win, India are on top spot in the standings with nine points while New Zealand are placed second with five points and Australia third with four points.

Sharda Nand Tiwari (11th minute), Arshdeep Singh (13th), Talem Priyobarta (39th) and Rohit (40th) scored for India while Muhammad Danish Aiman (8th) and Harris Osman (9th) found the net for Malaysia.

It was, in fact, Malaysia who made a roaring start by putting India on the backfoot early on.

A quick-fire goal was set up by the home team captain Muhammad Addy Jazmi Jamlus, who assisted Muhammad Danish Aiman to score a fine field goal in the eighth minute.

Malaysia doubled their lead a minute later when Osman Harris scored from a penalty corner.

But the Indian forwards shook off the early nerves and created scoring opportunities.

In-form drag-flicker Sharda Nand helped India pull one goal back in the 11th minute from a penalty corner.

India restored parity in the 13th minute when Arshdeep, assisted by Manmeet Singh, scored a fine field goal.

While the second quarter remained goal-less, there was plenty of action in the third quarter with India returning from the half-time break with renewed vigour.

For the first time in the match, India took 3-2 lead in the 39th minute when Priyobarta took a successful shot on goal from the edge of the circle.

Rohit then extended India's lead with a fine penalty corner strike.

The fourth quarter began with Malaysia earning a penalty corner, but were off the mark.

In the following minutes, a flurry of penalty corners came in both India and Malaysia's way but neither could come up with successful conversions.

However, India did well to hold on to the 4-2 lead till the final hooter.