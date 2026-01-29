Midfield stalwart Manpreet dropped from core group ahead of FIH Pro League

IMAGE: Veteran Manpreet Singh could not find a place in the 33-member Indian probables list for the upcoming FIH Pro League. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Midfield stalwart Manpreet Singh is the biggest name missing from the list of 33 probables announced by Hockey India for the senior men's national coaching camp ahead of the upcoming FIH Pro League season, set to begin in Rourkela next month.

The 33-year-old former India captain, a member of two Olympic bronze medal-winning teams who is just one game away from becoming the joint highest-capped Indian player alongside current Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey with 412 appearances, has failed to make the probables' list for the camp for the first time in 15 years.

The camp will be held from February 1 to 7 ahead of the FIH Pro League matches scheduled in Rourkela from February 10 to 15.

Among the other notable names missing from the list is goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak, while Princedeep Singh has been elevated following his stellar performance in the Junior Asia Cup in Rajgir late last year, which India won.

Additionally, Poovanna Chandura Boby, Yashdeep Siwach and Amandeep Lakra are the new entrants in defence, while Rosan Kujur has earned a call-up on the back of his impressive showing in the Junior Asia Cup.

India to begin campaign against Belgium

India, who finished eighth among nine teams last season, will open their campaign against Belgium on February 11 followed by the game against Argentina a day later.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will then take on Belgium in the return fixture on February 14, followed by the match against Argentina.

The team will then fly to Hobart where they will take on Spain (February 21 and 24) and Australia (February 22 and 25).

The European leg of the tournament will be held in June.

"The home leg (of Pro League) will mark the start of the year's first campaign for India. The squad assembles following the recently concluded Hockey India League, which provided competitive exposure to several senior players while offering younger prospects the opportunity to play alongside some of the finest international players," Hockey India said in a statement.

Foreign coach Criag Fulton said the large number of changes among probables were made as it was the "right time" to rotate the players given the busy schedule this year, which includes the World Cup in Belgium and Netherlands in August and the Asian Games in Japan in September-October, where India can secure automatic qualification to the 2028 LA Olympics if they win gold.

"Post the Hockey India League, we felt this was the right time to rotate the squad. We've rested a few senior players to manage workload, while rewarding performances from players who've earned their opportunity. The Pro League legs in Rourkela and Hobart are an important part of the selection process as we move towards finalising the World Cup and Asian Games squad," said Fulton.

The probables:

Goalkeepers: Pawan, Suraj Karkera, Mohith Shashikumar, Princedeep Singh.

Defenders: Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Poovanna Chandura Boby, Yashdeep Siwach, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Amandeep Lakra.

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Vishnu Kant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Rosan Kujur.

Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Mandeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Angad Bir Singh, Uttam Singh, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Maninder Singh.