Rediff.com  » Sports » Hockey: India thrash Indonesia 16-0; qualify for Super 4s

Hockey: India thrash Indonesia 16-0; qualify for Super 4s

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 26, 2022 19:56 IST
IMAGE: The massive win not only secured India's passage into the knockout stage of the Asia Cup but also shut the door on Pakistan. Photograph: Hockey India

Rising to the occasion, the Indian hockey team thrashed hosts Indonesia 16-0 to qualify for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup in Jakarta on Thursday.

 

The massive win not only secured India's passage into the knockout stage of the tournament but also shut the door on Pakistan.

Both India and Pakistan finished on four points each in Pool A behind Japan but the holders qualified for the Super 4s on the basis of a better goal difference.

India needed to beat Indonesia by a 15-0 margin or more to make it to the next round and the defending champions rode on splendid show from Dipsan Tirkey, who hammered five goals, and Sudev Belimagga, who sounded the board thrice.

Veteran SV Sunil, Pawan Rajbhar and Karthi Selvam scored a brace each while Uttam Singh and Nilam Sanjeep Xess scored a goal each.

Pakistan had lost 2-3 to Japan earlier in the day.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
