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Home  » Sports » Punjab, UP, MP Secure Semifinal Berths at Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship

Punjab, UP, MP Secure Semifinal Berths at Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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Last updated on: April 09, 2026 18:58 IST

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Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh advanced to the semifinals of the Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship.

sub-junior hockey men

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh trounced Odisha 6-3 to book a spot in the semifinals of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship in Rajgir, Bihar, on Thursday. Photograph: Hockey India/X 

Key Points

  • Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh emerged victorious in the quarterfinal matches of the Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship.
  • Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey secured a narrow 2-1 win against Chandigarh in the opening game.
  • Punjab defeated Jharkhand in a high-scoring quarterfinal match with a final score of 5-3.

Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh registered wins in their respective Division 'A' quarterfinal matches of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship in Rajgir on Thursday.

In the opening game of the day, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey clinched a 2-1 victory against Chandigarh.

 

In the second quarterfinal, Punjab secured a 5-3 win against Jharkhand in a high-scoring clash.

The third quarterfinal saw Uttar Pradesh register a 6-3 win against Odisha.

In the final game of the day, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana played out a 0-0 draw before the former clinched a 4-3 win in the shootout.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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