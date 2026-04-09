Punjab, UP, MP Secure Semifinal Berths at Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship

Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh advanced to the semifinals of the Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh trounced Odisha 6-3 to book a spot in the semifinals of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship in Rajgir, Bihar, on Thursday. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh emerged victorious in the quarterfinal matches of the Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship.

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey secured a narrow 2-1 win against Chandigarh in the opening game.

Punjab defeated Jharkhand in a high-scoring quarterfinal match with a final score of 5-3.

Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh registered wins in their respective Division 'A' quarterfinal matches of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship in Rajgir on Thursday.

In the opening game of the day, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey clinched a 2-1 victory against Chandigarh.

In the second quarterfinal, Punjab secured a 5-3 win against Jharkhand in a high-scoring clash.

The third quarterfinal saw Uttar Pradesh register a 6-3 win against Odisha.

In the final game of the day, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana played out a 0-0 draw before the former clinched a 4-3 win in the shootout.