Hockey India DG Stripped Of Powers Amidst Jersey Row

Hockey India has taken stringent action against its Director General, Cdr R K Srivastava, by issuing a show-cause notice and stripping him of all powers, primarily due to the contentious World Cup jersey change and unauthorised travel.

Key Points Hockey India has issued a show-cause notice to Director General Cdr R K Srivastava, immediately revoking all his powers.

The notice cites eight charges, including the controversial change of the Indian team's World Cup jersey without proper consultation.

Srivastava is also accused of defying directives by travelling to the World Cup instead of focusing on the Hockey India League (HIL).

Other charges involve a PR agency embargo, player misconduct matters, and issues with external communications and delegation arrangements.

Srivastava has four weeks to respond to the allegations, with further action pending his reply.

Allegations Surrounding World Cup Jersey Change

DG's Unauthorised World Cup Travel

Other Serious Charges Against Srivastava

Hockey India on Saturday served a show-cause notice to its Director General Cdr R K Srivastava and stripped him of all his powers with immediate effect, with the Indian team jersey row figuring prominently among the charges levelled against him.The notice, sent by HI president Dilip Tirkey through his lawyer, listed eight charges against Srivastava and gave him four weeks from receipt of the communication to submit his reply, failing which the matter "may proceed on the available record and further action may be taken by the competent authority.""With immediate effect, all your powers as Director General of Hockey India cease, and you shall not exercise any authority or act on behalf of Hockey India pending further decision in accordance with the Hockey India Bye-Laws," the notice said."This direction is issued to you on behalf of the President, Hockey India, to maintain discipline, accountability, transparency, preservation of records and the smooth functioning of Hockey India,without prejudice to your right to reply, and shall remain operative until reconsidered, modified or superseded in accordance with the Hockey India Bye-Laws."Srivastava could not be contacted despite several attempts.The notice directed Srivastava to hand over operational charge, official records, documents, files, access credentials, assets and pending matters to an officer/person designated by the President's Office.Srivastava has been directed not to exercise operational, executive, administrative, financial, contractual, supervisory, signing, approval, disciplinary, media, communication or representational authority on behalf of Hockey India. He has also been directed to preserve all official physical and electronic records and not "alter, delete, destroy, transfer, conceal or remove" any such record.It, however, said the notice "does not constitute a final determination of any charge or final disciplinary punishment" and "shall not by itself affect your existing contractual remuneration or ordinary service benefits."The principal charges related to the World Cup team jersey row and Srivastava's travel to attend the showpiece event in the Netherlands and Belgium despite a direction to remain in India to focus on the Hockey India League (HIL) and other priority matters.The notice alleged that the change in the Indian national teams' playing jersey was "implemented and publicly launched without prior consultation with the President or Executive Committee.""The change in the Indian National Teams' playing jersey was implemented and publicly launched without prior consultation with the President or Executive Committee. When specifically asked to identify the authority, approval, delegation and player/coach consultation supporting the decision,no Executive Committee resolution, Presidential approval or complete documentary foundation was produced despite repeated directions," the notice said.The Indian team jersey was changed to orange from traditional blue citing visibility issues -- a decision that stirred a controversy."As already instructed, Commander R.K. Srivastava shall not travel to the World Cup, as his full attention is required to address matters relating to the Hockey India League (HIL) and other priority issues requiring immediate resolution," the notice said further on the DG's travel to World Cup venues last month."An earlier email dated July 30 had also advised Srivastava to remain in India because of the upcoming HIL season, franchise coordination, planning and follow-up. Despite that you travelled to and attended the WC while Selection Committee member Subhadra Pradhan and age-group coaches Rani and Sardar Singh, who had been identified for specific institutional purposes, were not deputed as directed," the notice said.Another charge was that Srivastava's decision to travel despite the presidential direction was "a direct insult to, and disobedience of, the office of the President, Hockey India."Other charges levelled on Srivastava include the PR agency/media embargo during the jersey controversy, the South Africa tour player-misconduct matter, the Craig Fulton clarification, Vikram Pal ICC/POSH records, the Sumit Mohite Development Umpire matter, external communications with FIH, AHF and national federations, and World Cup travel and delegation arrangements.On the World Cup delegation issue, the notice said, "while the persons specifically identified for these institutional purposes were not sent, you chose yourself over and above the persons mentioned and yourself proceeded to attend the World Cup."It further said that the eight matters "together prima facie raise serious and recurring questions of executive accountability."On the PR firm issue, the notice referred to an immediate media embargo issued on July 31, concerning the jersey controversy and alleges that the subsequent disciplinary and contractual process against the agency was not fully implemented.The notice also alleged that directions issued on January 23 regarding disciplinary action following the South Africa incident involving Manpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Krishan Pathak had to be repeated on January 30 and February 3 despite Srivastava stating "action has been taken."Another charge related to reports that head coach Craig Fulton had opposed Manpreet Singh's omission and threatened to resign. The notice alleged that despite repeated directions, no categorical statement, confirmation, denial or complete action-taken report from Fulton was furnished.On the Vikram Pal matter, the notice alleges that ICC/POSH records and proceedings remained unavailable despite repeated requests from July 15 onwards."You were copied on repeated written demands ... the charge is that, despite actual knowledge, you failed to exercise supervisory control to ensure that the records were lawfully secured and made available through an appropriate confidential process," the notice said.It was also alleged that material communications and dealings with FIH, AHF, national federations and other external sporting bodies were not fully and contemporaneously placed before the President and elected body.