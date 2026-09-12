Hockey India DG Stripped Of Powers Amidst Jersey Row

Hockey India has taken stringent action against its Director General, Cdr R K Srivastava, by issuing a show-cause notice and stripping him of all powers, primarily due to the contentious World Cup jersey change and unauthorised travel.
Hockey India on Saturday served a show-cause notice to its Director General Cdr R K Srivastava and stripped him of all his powers with immediate effect, with the Indian team jersey row figuring prominently among the charges levelled against him.The notice, sent by HI president Dilip Tirkey through his lawyer, listed eight charges against Srivastava and gave him four weeks from receipt of the communication to submit his reply, failing which the matter "may proceed on the available record and further action may be taken by the competent authority.""With immediate effect, all your powers as Director General of Hockey India cease, and you shall not exercise any authority or act on behalf of Hockey India pending further decision in accordance with the Hockey India Bye-Laws," the notice said."This direction is issued to you on behalf of the President, Hockey India, to maintain discipline, accountability, transparency, preservation of records and the smooth functioning of Hockey India,without prejudice to your right to reply, and shall remain operative until reconsidered, modified or superseded in accordance with the Hockey India Bye-Laws."Srivastava could not be contacted despite several attempts.The notice directed Srivastava to hand over operational charge, official records, documents, files, access credentials, assets and pending matters to an officer/person designated by the President's Office.Srivastava has been directed not to exercise operational, executive, administrative, financial, contractual, supervisory, signing, approval, disciplinary, media, communication or representational authority on behalf of Hockey India. He has also been directed to preserve all official physical and electronic records and not "alter, delete, destroy, transfer, conceal or remove" any such record.It, however, said the notice "does not constitute a final determination of any charge or final disciplinary punishment" and "shall not by itself affect your existing contractual remuneration or ordinary service benefits."
Key Points
- Hockey India has issued a show-cause notice to Director General Cdr R K Srivastava, immediately revoking all his powers.
- The notice cites eight charges, including the controversial change of the Indian team's World Cup jersey without proper consultation.
- Srivastava is also accused of defying directives by travelling to the World Cup instead of focusing on the Hockey India League (HIL).
- Other charges involve a PR agency embargo, player misconduct matters, and issues with external communications and delegation arrangements.
- Srivastava has four weeks to respond to the allegations, with further action pending his reply.
Allegations Surrounding World Cup Jersey ChangeThe principal charges related to the World Cup team jersey row and Srivastava's travel to attend the showpiece event in the Netherlands and Belgium despite a direction to remain in India to focus on the Hockey India League (HIL) and other priority matters.The notice alleged that the change in the Indian national teams' playing jersey was "implemented and publicly launched without prior consultation with the President or Executive Committee.""The change in the Indian National Teams' playing jersey was implemented and publicly launched without prior consultation with the President or Executive Committee. When specifically asked to identify the authority, approval, delegation and player/coach consultation supporting the decision,
no Executive Committee resolution, Presidential approval or complete documentary foundation was produced despite repeated directions," the notice said.The Indian team jersey was changed to orange from traditional blue citing visibility issues -- a decision that stirred a controversy.