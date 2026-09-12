Internal Rift: Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey Strips DG Of All Powers

Amidst an escalating internal rift, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey has taken decisive action by serving a legal notice to Director General Cdr RK Srivastava, effectively stripping him of all authority to ensure discipline and smooth operations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India

Key Points Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey has issued a legal notice to Director General Cdr RK Srivastava.

The notice immediately strips Srivastava of all his powers within Hockey India.

Tirkey cited the need for discipline, accountability, and smooth functioning as reasons for the action.

Srivastava has been directed to hand over all operational charge and official documents.

The legal action highlights an ongoing internal dispute within the national sports body.

The internal rift within Hockey India took a new turn on Saturday after its president Dilip Tirkey served a legal notice to Director General Cdr RK Srivastava, stripping him of all his powers with immediate effect.

The reason behind the legal notice was to "maintain discipline, accountability and the smooth functioning of Hockey India".

President Tirkey's Directive To DG Srivastava

"On behalf of my client Mr Dilip Tirkey, President, Hockey India, in the interest of maintaining discipline, accountability and the smooth functioning of Hockey India, we hereby inform you that with immediate effect all your powers as the Director General of HI cease," Tirkey said in the legal notice to the DG in an email through his lawyer.

"You shall not exercise any authority or act on behalf of Hockey India pending further decision in accordance with the HI Bye-Laws," the letter, which is in possession of PTI, further said.

The legal notice also directed the DG to hand over complete operational charge, together with all official records, documents, files, official access credentials, assets and pending matters to such office bearers/persons as may be designated in writing by the President's office for the limited purpose of ensuring continuity and the smooth functioning of HI.

The letter has also been copied to Hockey India office bearers and Executive Board members.

Srivastava could not be contacted despite several attempts.