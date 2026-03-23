Hardik Singh, Salima Tete Nominated for Hockey India Player of the Year

Indian hockey stars Hardik Singh and Salima Tete lead the nominations for the prestigious Hockey India Player of the Year awards, celebrating excellence and dedication in Indian hockey.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Singh/Twitter

Key Points Hardik Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Sanjay, and Abhishek are nominated for the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr Player-of-the-Year award for 2025.

Salima Tete, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, and Savita are in contention for the women's Hockey India Player of the Year award.

The Hockey India awards will also recognise emerging talent with the Jugraj Singh and Asunta Lakra Awards for Under-21 players.

The ceremony will honour the Asia Cup-winning Indian men's team and the junior men's side who secured a bronze medal at the World Cup.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey emphasises the importance of recognising standout performers in Indian hockey.

Star Indian midfielder Hardik Singh, forwards Sukhjeet Singh and Sanjay, and defender Abhishek are in contention for the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr Player-of-the-Year award for 2025.

In the women's category, Salima Tete, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami and Savita have been nominated for the top honour.

The HI awards ceremony, scheduled to be held here on Friday, will also throw spotlight on emerging talent through the Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player-of-the-Year (U-21 men) and Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player-of-the-Year (Under-21 women).

A total of 32 nominees across eight categories have made the final shortlist.

In addition, special recognitions such as the President's Award for Outstanding Achievement and Jaman Lal Sharma Award for Invaluable Contribution will be presented.

Officials will also be honoured through awards for Umpire/Umpire Manager of the Year, Technical Official of the Year, and Best Member Unit.

The ceremony will also felicitate the gold medal-winning Indian men's team from the Asia Cup and the junior men's side who secured a bronze medal at the World Cup.

"As we enter a crucial year for Indian hockey, it is important to recognise the standout performers and contributions made over the past year," Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said.

"The Hockey India Annual Awards celebrate the dedication and achievements of players and officials who continue to elevate the standard of Indian hockey. We look forward to acknowledging their efforts and the progress made," he added.

Nominees for Key Awards

Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year 2025: Prince Deep Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Bichu Devi Kharibam and Suraj Karkera.

Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year: Sanjay, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh and Harmanpreet Singh.

Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year: Hardik Singh, Sumit, Raj Kumar Pal and Nilakanta Sharma.

Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year: Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Navneet Kaur and Shilanand Lakra.

Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women  Under 21): Sakshi Rana, Jyoti Singh, Sunelita Toppo and Kanika Siwach.

Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Men  Under 21): Prince Deep Singh, Manmeet Singh, Anmol Ekka and Arshdeep Singh.

Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year (Women): Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Lalremsiami and Savita.

Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2025 (Men): Hardik Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Sanjay and Abhishek.