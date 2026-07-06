Sub-Junior Men's Squad Gears Up For Inaugural Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship

Hockey India has announced a 15-member sub-junior men's squad for a national coaching camp in Chandigarh, preparing them for the inaugural Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship in Muscat under the guidance of former India captain Sardar Singh.

Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points Hockey India selects a 15-member sub-junior men's squad for a national coaching camp.

The camp in Chandigarh prepares the team for the inaugural Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship in Muscat, Oman.

Former India captain Sardar Singh will guide the young players during the two-week camp.

The training focuses on understanding the tactical and technical demands of the new Hockey5s format.

All selected players were part of the Indian team that recently won the U-18 Men's Asia Cup.

Hockey India on Monday named a 15-member squad for the sub-junior men's national coaching camp to be held in Chandigarh from July 7 to 18 in preparation for the inaugural Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship. The tournament will be held in Muscat, Oman, from July 20 to 25.

Sardar Singh To Guide Young Talent

The camp will take place at Panjab University, Sector 14, Chandigarh, under the guidance of former India captain Sardar Singh. "This is a unique opportunity for these young players to represent India in a new format of the game at such a big level," Singh said in a Hockey India release. "Our objective over the next two weeks is to help the players understand the requirements of Hockey5s while continuing to strengthen the fundamentals that will benefit them throughout their careers. "I would also like to thank Panjab University for extending excellent support in hosting this camp."

All 15 players in the camp were part of the Indian team that won the recently-concluded U-18 Men's Asia Cup, beating hosts Japan 4-1 in the final. The two-week camp will focus on introducing the players to the tactical and technical demands of Hockey5s while sharpening their overall game through structured training sessions.

Squad

Karan Gautam, Arman Soreng, Sawan Kumar, Ansh Bahutra, Arshdeep Singh, Ketan Kushwaw, Shahrukh Ali, Rahul Yadav, Romit Pal, Ashish Tani Purti, Akashdeep, Avi Manikpuri, Siddharth Ben, Prahalad Rajbhar, Ayush Rajak.