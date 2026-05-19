Hockey India Considers Life Bans Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Hockey India is contemplating life bans for those found guilty of sexual harassment and misconduct, signalling a zero-tolerance approach to protect athletes and the integrity of the sport.

IMAGE: Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey stressed the need for a "zero tolerance" approach towards sexual harassment, abuse of authority and ethical misconduct. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Hockey India is considering life bans for individuals involved in sexual harassment and misconduct cases.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey stressed a 'zero tolerance' approach to abuse of authority and ethical misconduct.

Concerns have been raised about the reluctance of women officials to report incidents due to fear of retaliation.

Hockey India has called an urgent executive board meeting to discuss stringent action, including possible life bans, amid a series of sexual harassment, misconduct and indiscipline cases that have rocked the sport over the last few months.

In an email sent to executive board members, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey stressed the need for a "zero tolerance" approach towards sexual harassment, abuse of authority and ethical misconduct.

Hockey India's Plan To Tackle Misconduct

The meeting is expected to focus on reviewing all ongoing and reported cases, strengthening POSH compliance and reporting mechanisms, ensuring protection for complainants and whistleblowers, fixing accountability for individuals or bodies found complicit or negligent, and adopting a stronger disciplinary framework.

"Over the last six months, our sport has faced a series of deeply damaging media reports. Most concerning are at least five publicly reported cases involving sexual harassment, misconduct, ethical violations and disciplinary failures. Every case relating to sexual harassment must be dealt with institutionally and strictly in accordance with the POSH Act, 2013," Tirkey said in the email.

"We must adopt a firm zero tolerance approach towards sexual harassment, abuse of authority, intimidation, ethical misconduct, or any attempt to suppress complaints. Strong disciplinary action including life bans where warranted should be considered."

Recent Cases and Concerns

Hockey India was rocked by a controversy recently after it removed support staff member and coach Sudhir Golla from the ongoing U-18 boys' national camp in Bhopal after allegations of misconduct surfaced against him.

The development came shortly after the Jharkhand government removed Golla from his role at the Eklavya Hockey Training Centre in Ranchi for being absent from training duties without approval and behaving inappropriately with female trainees.

Tirkey expressed concern over the reluctance of women officials to formally report incidents due to fear of retaliation.

"Several women umpires have privately confirmed concerns relating to some of the reported matters. However many are reluctant to come forward formally due to fear of reprisal, victimisation or loss of privacy. This itself reflects a serious institutional concern," Tirkey said in the mail.

"Hockey India must ensure that every athlete, coach and official feels safe to report misconduct without fear," he said.

Support for Strong Action

Confirming the development, a member of the executive board termed the proposed action "much needed".

"We received the mail and the action is much needed. Such behaviour cannot be allowed to continue. People cannot get away with harassment and then threatening or coercing players, officials, or umpires into silence especially considering the number of harassment incidents over the last year," a female board member said on condition of anonymity.

The Hockey India president also warned that repeated controversies were severely damaging the image of the federation and the sport.

"These incidents are completely at odds with the national commitment towards women empowerment and Nari Shakti championed by honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. Hockey India cannot afford any perception that misconduct is being ignored, minimized, or shielded," he said in the email.

"The issue goes beyond individual cases. It concerns the credibility, culture and future of Hockey India. We must act decisively, transparently, and collectively to protect the dignity of our athletes and the integrity of our sport," he concluded.

Past Incidents

Last year, the contract of a junior women's hockey coach was not renewed after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him.

In December 2025, senior women's hockey team chief coach Harendra Singh resigned after senior players wrote to the Sports Ministry questioning his tactical approach.

According to sources, Hockey India has also received multiple complaints related to alleged misuse of office and intimidation against one federation official. Several female umpires had reportedly complained against him in 2023, leading to his resignation at the time.

However, the official was reappointed in September 2024 following the Paris Olympics, and similar complaints have again surfaced, sources added.