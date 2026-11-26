The highly anticipated Hero Hockey India League is making a grand return in January, promising an exciting season with a player auction on December 7 and featuring both men's and women's competitions to boost Indian hockey talent.

Photograph: Hockey India League/X

Key Points The Hero Hockey India League is scheduled to commence in the first week of January, with the player auction on December 7.

The upcoming edition will include six men's and four women's franchises, offering a prominent platform for both domestic and international hockey talent.

A detailed schedule for player trading (November 29 - December 2) and final team list submission (December 2) has been announced for franchises.

Indian captains Salima Tete and Harmanpreet Singh have welcomed the league's return, highlighting its importance for player development and international exposure.

Salary caps for the 2026/27 season are set at Rs 4 crore for men's teams and Rs 2 crore for women's teams, with player base prices ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

The upcoming edition will feature six franchises in the men's competition and four franchises in the women's event, continuing the league's commitment to providing a prominent platform for domestic and international hockey talent.

Key Dates And Player Trading Schedule

With preparations now gathering pace, franchises will enter the player trading and retention phase before turning their attention to the auction.

As part of the announced schedule, franchises are required to directly communicate their intended player trades to other franchises by November 29.

The official trading window will open at 12 noon on November 29 and close at 10am on December 2.

Franchises will then be required to notify Hero HIL of permanent player releases and submit their final team lists by 12 noon on December 2.

The consolidated auction list will be circulated by Hero HIL to the franchises at 5pm on the same day.

Franchises will subsequently have until 5pm on December 3 to submit the list of players they wish to prune for auction enrolment, following the process adopted during the previous season.

Players from the Ranchi Royals men's team and the Hero HIL Governing Council team will also be included in the player list for the auction.

Captains Express Enthusiasm For League's Return

Indian women's team captain Salima Tete expressed her excitement about the announcement and the prospect of returning to the league.

"I am really happy that the Hero Hockey India League is returning for another season. The league has been an important platform for Indian players to compete alongside some of the best international talent.

"The women's competition, in particular, provides us with a wonderful opportunity to showcase our talent and inspire more young girls to take up the sport," said Salima.

Indian men's team captain Harmanpreet Singh also welcomed the announcement, highlighting the league's role in strengthening India's hockey ecosystem.

"It is great news that the Hero Hockey India League will be back in January. Every season brings a new level of competition, with Indian players getting the opportunity to share the field with world-class international stars. This exposure is extremely valuable as we continue to prepare for major international assignments," he said.

Financial Structure And Player Base Prices

For the 2026/27 season, the salary cap has been set at Rs 4 crore per franchise in the men's competition and Rs 2 crore per franchise in the women's competition.

The base prices for players entering the auction will be Rs 2 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, providing franchises with defined categories as they build their squads within the prescribed financial framework.