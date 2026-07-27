India's Top Junior Men's Hockey Teams Battle For National Title

Discover the comprehensive details of the 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship, where 30 teams will compete across three divisions for national glory and crucial promotion opportunities.

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points The 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship features 30 teams across three divisions.

The tournament incorporates a promotion and relegation system for competitive advancement.

Division A teams will compete for the national title, with quarterfinals on August 5 and semifinals on August 6.

Divisions B and C teams will battle for promotion to higher divisions.

The championship culminates on August 8, determining national champions and divisional movements.

A total of 30 teams across three divisions will take part in the 16th edition of the Hockey India Junior Men National Championship starting here from Tuesday. Promotion and relegation will add further significance to every fixture in the competition, which will culminate on August 8, as the teams placed in Division A will compete for the title, while the teams in Divisions B and C will be engaged in a battle for promotion to the next division.

Tournament Structure and Key Dates

Division A will have 12 teams divided into four pools of three teams each. Pool A comprises Hockey Haryana, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. Pool B consists of Hockey Association of Odisha, Manipur Hockey, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey. Pool C will have Hockey Punjab, Hockey Jharkhand, and Delhi Hockey, while Pool D features Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Karnataka, and Hockey Bengal.

After the conclusion of the league stage, top two teams from each pool will compete in the quarterfinals to be held on August 5. The semifinals will be on August 6 while the playoff for the third-placed side will be on August 8. The bottom two ranked teams in Division A will be relegated to Division B.

Divisional Play and Promotion/Relegation

Division B will have 10 teams divided into two pools of five teams each. Pool A features Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Uttarakhand, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, Hockey Himachal, and Kerala Hockey. Pool B consists of Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Arunachal, Bihar (BSSA), and Chhattisgarh Hockey. The top two teams from this division will earn promotion to Division A while the bottom two teams will be relegated to C.

Eight teams will be a part of Division C, divided into two pools. Pool A includes Assam Hockey, Goans Hockey, Hockey Rajasthan, and Hockey Mizoram, while Pool B features Telangana Hockey, Le Puducherry Hockey, Hockey Gujarat, and Tripura Olympic Association. The top two teams from Division C will secure promotion to Division B.