Hockey India Issues Show-Cause Notice To Odisha Association Over Non-Compliance

Hockey India has issued a significant show-cause notice to the Hockey Association of Odisha, potentially downgrading its membership status due to alleged non-compliance and serious administrative deficiencies in its district units.

Key Points Hockey India issued a show-cause notice to the Hockey Association of Odisha (HAO) for alleged non-compliance with its bye-laws.

The notice proposes reclassifying HAO from a permanent to an associate member, stemming from an adverse report that stalled HAO's elections on October 3.

Concerns include serious deficiencies in HAO's 30 district units, where administrative officials hold key positions instead of elected members.

None of the district units submitted election notices or results, preventing the finalisation of the electoral roll for HAO elections.

HAO has been given two weeks to provide comprehensive documentation, with failure to comply leading to formal reclassification proceedings.

Hockey India has issued a show-cause notice to the Hockey Association of Odisha (HAO), proposing its reclassification from a permanent member to an associate member over alleged non-compliance with the national federation's bye-laws.

Odisha Hockey Body Under Scrutiny

The decision was taken at Hockey India's Executive Committee meeting on October 6 following an adverse report by the Electoral Officer, which had stalled the HAO's scheduled elections on October 3.

Hockey India has raised eight grounds of concern, including what it described as serious deficiencies in the functioning of HAO's 30 district units.

According to the federation, key positions such as president and secretary in all 30 district associations are held ex officio by administrative officials, including District Magistrates and Sub-Collectors, instead of being filled through elections.

Hockey India also said none of the district units had submitted election notices, minutes or results to establish that their governing bodies had been constituted through a legitimate electoral process.

The absence of the required documentation has also prevented the finalisation of the electoral roll for the HAO elections, it said.

HAO has been given two weeks to submit comprehensive documentation, including proof of elections and the requisite statutory authorisations.

Failure to comply could lead to formal proceedings for reclassification through Hockey India's Affiliation Committee and subsequently its General Body.

Meanwhile, Hockey Odisha general secretary Pratap Satpathy welcomed Hockey India's action and urged the Odisha Chief Minister to intervene to ensure transparent administration of hockey in the state.