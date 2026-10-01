Infighting Rocks Hockey India As President Tirkey Challenges Secretary General Over Meeting

Amidst Indian hockey's on-field successes, an escalating administrative conflict within Hockey India sees President Dilip Tirkey challenging Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh over an unsanctioned executive committee meeting and a police complaint against officials.

Photograph: PTI

Key Points Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey objects to a 120th executive committee meeting called by Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh without his prior approval.

The meeting, scheduled for October 6, will discuss the Hockey Association of Odisha elections, a priority Tirkey questions amidst other urgent federation issues.

Tirkey has filed a police complaint against certain Hockey India officials, accusing them of 'criminal breach of trust' and other serious charges.

This incident highlights an ongoing administrative turf war between Tirkey and Bhola Nath Singh, impacting Hockey India's functioning.

The dispute follows Tirkey's earlier action of divesting Director General RK Srivastava of his authority over eight charges.

Indian hockey teams may be scripting success stories in Japan, but infighting within Hockey India is showing no signs of abating with secretary general Bhola Nath Singh calling the 120th executive committee meeting on October 6, prompting president Dilip Tirkey to object that it was convened without his prior approval or consultation.

President Tirkey Objects To Unapproved Meeting

The meeting will be held at the Hockey India office here and will address, among other issues, matters related to the elections of the Hockey Association of Odisha (HAO) and the status of its affiliated units.

Notice is hereby given that the 120th Executive Committee meeting of Hockey India will be held at 1200 hrs on October 6, 2026, at the Hockey India office in New Delhi, said an email from Bhola Nath, who is in Japan.

Tirkey, who has already filed a police complaint against some of the HI office bearers, raised concerns over the manner in which the meeting was called.

"I do not accord my approval to the proposed 120th Executive Board Meeting in its present form and strongly object to its being convened without the required consultation and prior approval of the President," Tirkey told PTI.

"The 119th Executive Board Meeting, convened as an Emergent Meeting on September 18, was called by the Secretary General without my prior approval or consultation. At the time, I specifically sought certain compliances and responses from the Director General (RK Srivastava) on clearly communicated matters.

"Unfortunately, those directions and issues remain unaddressed. Furthermore, I was not present at the said meeting," he added.

Turf War Over Administrative Decisions

Tirkey is currently locked in a turf war with Bhola Nath over administrative decisions and meeting protocols.

The agenda for the October 6 meeting includes consideration of the Electoral Officer's report on the Hockey Association of Odisha (HAO) annual general body meeting and election of its executive committee, observations regarding the constitution and status of its affiliated units and consideration of further course of action, if required.

Tirkey questioned the priority accorded to the HAO election at the Hockey India Executive Board level, stating that several other "urgent and substantive matters" concerning the federation required immediate attention.

"While elections of State Associations are important matters for the respective associations, I do not understand why the Hockey Odisha Association election has been accorded such priority at the Executive Board level of Hockey India," said the former India captain.

Prioritising Key Issues For Hockey India

"There are several urgent and substantive matters concerning Hockey India that require the immediate attention of the Executive Board and which, in my view, have a direct bearing on the interests and functioning of Hockey India.

"Despite this, these pressing issues have not been accorded the same priority, while the Hockey Odisha Association election has been placed prominently on the agenda," he added.

Police Complaint Against HI Officials

The agenda of the meeting also includes the police complaint filed by Tirkey.

"To discuss the complaint stated to have been filed by Dr Dilip Tirkey, President, Hockey India, as known from media/social media reports," said the email from the General Secretary.

"Last week, Tirkey lodged a complaint with Delhi Police against some HI officials, accusing them of 'criminal breach of trust, theft, endangerment of life and wrongful abandonment'."

Last month Tirkey divested Srivastava of his authority and responsibilities with immediate effect on eight charges.