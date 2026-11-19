The Orissa High Court has upheld its interim stay on the Hockey India elections, ruling that the secretary general cannot independently convene Executive Committee meetings, intensifying the power struggle within the national sports federation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India

Key Points The Orissa High Court has refused to vacate its interim stay on the Hockey India election process, which was initially imposed on November 6.

The court observed that Hockey India's bye-laws do not empower the secretary general to convene Executive Committee meetings without the president's orders.

The stay will remain in force until the next hearing of the main petition, scheduled for December 9.

The court order comes amidst an escalating power struggle between president Dilip Tirkey and secretary general Bhola Nath Singh over administrative decisions and governance.

The rift became public following controversies over the Indian teams' jersey colour change and the convening of an Executive Committee meeting without presidential approval.

Amidst the ongoing internal strife within Hockey India, the Orissa High Court has refused to vacate its interim stay on the Hockey India election process, observing that its bye-laws do not empower the secretary general to convene Executive Committee meetings without the orders of the president.

A single-judge bench of Justice R K Pattanaik, in an order dated November 18, dismissed an interlocutory application (IA) seeking vacation of the interim order passed on November 6.

The stay will remain in force until the next hearing of the main petition, scheduled for December 9.

Hockey India had scheduled its elections for December 5, with the final electoral roll due on November 15 and the nomination process scheduled between November 22 and 24.

High Court Upholds Stay on Hockey India Elections

The court order comes amid an escalating power struggle between president Dilip Tirkey, former Rajya Sabha member from Odisha, and secretary general Bhola Nath Singh, with differences over administrative decisions, governance and the conduct of executive committee meetings.

The bench had stayed the Hockey India elections and the federation's show-cause notice to Hockey Odisha, which had proposed its reclassification from a permanent member to an associate member.

Hockey Association of Odisha had challenged the minutes of Hockey India's 120th Executive Body meeting held on October 6 and the show-cause notice issued on October 7, 2026.

The state association contended that the show-cause notice was legally unsustainable as the term of the current Executive Committee of Hockey India had already expired on September 30.

Secretary General's Authority Questioned

The court, in the detailed order held that the bye-laws explicitly withheld from the secretary general the authority to convene Executive Committee meetings without the orders of the president.

"It may have to be held that the Secretary General only acts as the administrative executor of the President's decision rather than an independent convening authority," the order said.

The court noted that in the event of a dispute among office-bearers, or if the president declined to convene a meeting, the secretary general could not assume independent authority to call such meetings.

"If the president declines to order a meeting during a crisis or on account of any administrative rift within HI or internal governance deadlocks prevent the federation from functioning during an emergency, the stakeholders may escalate the constitutional impasse to the MYAS or the IOA for a way out or competent court rather than resolved through unauthorized meetings convened by Secretary General," the order further said.

The court also indicated that the Executive Board could consider placing the election-related agenda before a Special General Body Meeting with the president's orders.

Alternatively, proposals concerning the reclassification of the petitioner's membership or the decision of the Affiliation Committee could be placed before the SGM for consideration.

The court said it was not persuaded to recall its November 6 stay order and clarified that the observations made in the latest order were limited to the interlocutory applications pending disposal of the writ petition.

Roots of the Internal Conflict

The rift between the two senior officials first came into the open following the controversial change of the Indian teams' jersey colour from traditional blue to saffron ahead of the FIH World Cup in August.

Tirkey maintained that the decision was taken without his knowledge or the approval of the Executive Board, while Bhola Nath claimed that the president was aware of the decision and its approval process.

Tirkey also objected to the convening of the 120th Executive Committee meeting by Bhola Nath, alleging that it was called without the president's prior approval or consultation.

Questions were also raised in the manner HI nominated Bhola Nath Singh and former India player Joydeep Kaur as respective male and female representatives for the IOA elections without President's approval or any EC meeting.