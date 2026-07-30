Hockey India defends new saffron jersey for World Cup teams

Hockey India has officially defended its decision to switch the national men's and women's hockey teams to saffron jerseys for the upcoming FIH World Cup, citing both technical feedback and the profound symbolic value of the colour.

IMAGE: Hockey India unveiled the new saffron jerseys for the men's and women's FIH World Cup campaigns, starting next month. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India/X

Key Points Hockey India has defended the decision to change the men's and women's national teams' jerseys to saffron for the upcoming FIH World Cup.

The change was based on technical feedback from coaches and players, as well as the symbolic value of saffron as part of India's National Flag.

Hockey India stated that jersey colour changes are not unprecedented, citing yellow in 2014 and sky blue in 2018 World Cups.

The new saffron jersey is intended to "tell a story" and carry "India's pride," symbolising courage, sacrifice, and victory.

The FIH World Cup is scheduled to take place from August 15 to 30 in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Hockey India, on Thursday, defended its decision, stating that change in national teams' jersey was not a new thing in Indian hockey and has happened in the past as well. The Indian men's and women's hockey teams will be seen in saffron jerseys instead of their traditional blue kits at next month's FIH World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Rationale Behind the Colour Change

"It may also be noted that changes in jersey colour are not unprecedented in Indian hockey. From time to time, the national team's playing kit colour has been modified as per functional and other requirements," the statement from Hockey India read.

"For instance, during the 2014 FIH Hockey World Cup, the team's jersey colour was changed to yellow and during the 2018 FIH Hockey World Cup the colour was changed to sky blue with a completely different design," it said.

"The present change to saffron was implemented considering both the technical feedback received from the coaches and players and the symbolic value associated with the colour being part of our National Flag," HI added.

Symbolism and Team Pride

Unveiling the new jersey on its social media pages, Hockey India said the design and colour of the jersey is meant to "tell a story" and carry "India's pride" and was finalised after consultations with players and support staff. HI said saffron symbolises courage, sacrifice and victory. The FIH World Cup will run from August 15 to 30.