Hockey India Executive Board To Meet Amidst Internal Strife And HIL Restructuring Talks

Amidst a significant internal dispute over jersey colour changes and leadership disagreements, Hockey India's Executive Board is set to meet to address these controversies and chart a new course for the Hockey India League's governance and financial model.

Photograph: Hockey India League/X

Key Points Hockey India's Executive Board will convene on September 18 to tackle internal disputes and the future of the Hockey India League.

A major point of contention is the alleged unauthorised change of the Indian team's jersey colour, leading to a show-cause notice against Director General Cdr R K Srivastava.

The meeting will discuss restructuring the Hockey India League into a joint venture, forming a new Governing Council with significant franchise representation.

Discussions will also cover finalising dates for Hockey India elections and approving financial statements for 2025-2026.

Hosting the men's and women's Asian Champions Trophy in Punjab and Bhopal is another key agenda item for the upcoming board meeting.

The controversy-mired Hockey India has called an emergent Executive Board meeting on September 18 here to resolve the differences among its top officials and restructure the struggling Hockey India League to create an independent Governing Council.

HI President Dilip Tirkey and secretary Bhola Nath Singh have not been on the same page for a while following the controversy surrounding the change of Indian teams' jersey colour from blue to saffron before the recently-concluded FIH World Cup.

Tirkey said the jersey change was done without his knowledge and without the consent of the HI Executive Board.

Subsequently, he sent a show-cause notice to HI Director General, Cdr R K Srivastava and stripped him of all his powers with immediate effect, listing eight charges, with jersey change being the most prominent.

The turn of events has prompted secretary Bhola Nath Singh to call an emergent Executive Board Meeting. The notice issued by Tirkey gave Srivastava four weeks' time to submit his reply.

"On the advice/direction of the Hockey India President, Dr Dilip Tirkey, received via email dated 14.09.2026, the Emergent - 119th Executive Board Meeting of Hockey India will be held at 15:00 hrs on 18.09.2026 at the Hockey India Office, New Delhi," Bhola Nath wrote in an e-mail to Executive Board members, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

Future Of The Hockey India League

The future of HIL for both and women is one of the biggest topics for discussion in the meeting.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with Tirkey and HIL franchise owners on Monday and asked them to draw up a roadmap for the league with a five-member panel tasked with proposing a governance and financial model.

It is reliably learnt that franchise owners had demanded a new governance structure for the HIL where they would have a seat on the table as they were not happy with how the league was being handled by the federation.

"Discussion regarding restructuring of HIL with regard to HIL to be run as a joint venture along with Team Franchises. Formation of HIL Pvt Ltd as a separate entity/company, with equity of 40:60 per cent equity of HIL and Franchise," Bhola Nath wrote in his email.

"Formation of New Governing Council of HIL with Chairman and two Members from Hockey India and two representatives from each franchise. This GC will govern the administration of HIL."

Upcoming Elections And Financial Review

The meet will also discuss the possible dates for Hockey India elections.

"To finalise the date for the Hockey India Elections as per Hockey India Bye-Laws and to consider and approve the appointment of an Electoral Officer for conducting and supervising the said elections. To discuss and approve the Balance Sheet, Income & Expenditure account along with the Schedules and Notes to Accounts for the Financial Year 2025-2026."

Other Key Agenda Items

Among other agendas of the meeting will be a discussion related to hosting of men's and women's Asian Champions Trophy this year in Punjab (Jalandhar and Mohali) and Bhopal.

The notice served to Srivastava by Tirkey through his lawyer will also be up for deliberation.

"Place on record the legal notice dated 12.09.2026 and the contents thereof issued by the President to the Director General and Executive Committee Members, for discussion, deliberation, and decision," the mail read.

"Leakage of privileged and confidential information and records of Hockey India to the general public through Media/ Social Media or otherwise."