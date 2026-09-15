Internal Strife Rocks Hockey India Amidst Jersey Row And HIL Restructuring Plans

An emergent Hockey India Executive Board meeting is set to tackle the escalating leadership dispute between President Dilip Tirkey and Secretary Bhola Nath Singh, alongside crucial discussions on restructuring the Hockey India League and upcoming elections.

Photograph: Hockey India League/X

Key Points Hockey India is facing an internal power struggle between President Dilip Tirkey and Secretary Bhola Nath Singh over governance issues.

The dispute escalated following an unauthorised change in the Indian team's jersey colour from blue to saffron.

An emergent Executive Board meeting is scheduled to address the leadership conflict and other critical agendas.

Discussions will include restructuring the Hockey India League (HIL) into a joint venture with franchise owners for better governance.

The meeting will also finalise dates for Hockey India elections and review the show-cause notice against the Director General.

The controversy-mired Hockey India has called an emergent Executive Board meeting on September 18 here to resolve the differences among its top officials and restructure the struggling Hockey India League to create an independent Governing Council. HI President Dilip Tirkey and secretary Bhola Nath Singh have not been on the same page for a while following the controversy surrounding the change of Indian teams' jersey colour from blue to saffron before the recently-concluded FIH World Cup.

Leadership Clash Over Jersey Colour Change

Tirkey said the jersey change was done without his knowledge and without the consent of the HI Executive Board. Subsequently, he sent a show-cause notice to HI Director General, Cdr R K Srivastava and stripped him of all his powers with immediate effect, listing eight charges, with jersey change being the most prominent. The turn of events has prompted secretary Bhola Nath to call an emergent Executive Board Meeting. The notice issued by Tirkey gave Srivastava four weeks' time to submit his reply.

"On the advice/direction of the Hockey India President, Dr Dilip Tirkey, received via email dated 14.09.2026, the Emergent - 119th Executive Board Meeting of Hockey India will be held at 15:00 hrs on 18.09.2026 at the Hockey India Office, New Delhi," Bhola Nath wrote in an e-mail to Executive Board members, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

The meeting was conveyed by HI secretary Bhola Nath but the federation president Dilip Tirkey in his reply on Tuesday had clearly stated that it is the sole prerogative of the body's chief to call emergency meeting and not the secretary. "With reference to your email, please be informed that the by-law, as approved by HI on 20th June 2026, clearly states in the clause(16.4.2 ) that only the President can call an emergency meeting, not the Secretary General," Tirkey wrote in his mail to Bhola Nath and Executive Board members.

"Also be informed, I am very clear in my direction to you in my earlier communications unless the DG submits his explanation, no EB meeting will be held. "Once again, I request you to refrain from disobeying the Chair of President Hockey India and instead spreading your own decisions and judgments to the other members and creating confusion. The action taken by me are purely for the betterment of hockey, instead of any betterment of some individual and their personal interest," he further wrote.

Hockey India League Restructuring Plans

The meeting called by Bhola Nath was also supposed to discuss the future of HIL for both and women. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with Tirkey and HIL franchise owners on Monday and asked them to draw up a roadmap for the league with a five-member panel tasked with proposing a governance and financial model. It is reliably learnt that franchise owners had demanded a new governance structure for the HIL where they would have a seat on the table as they were not happy with how the league was being handled by the federation.

"Discussion regarding restructuring of HIL with regard to HIL to be run as a joint venture along with Team Franchises. Formation of HIL Pvt Ltd as a separate entity/company, with equity of 40:60 per cent equity of HIL and Franchise," Bhola Nath wrote in his email. "Formation of New Governing Council of HIL with Chairman and two Members from Hockey India and two representatives from each franchise. This GC will govern the administration of HIL."

Key Agendas: Elections and Asian Champions Trophy

The meet will also discuss the possible dates for Hockey India elections. "To finalise the date for the Hockey India Elections as per Hockey India Bye-Laws and to consider and approve the appointment of an Electoral Officer for conducting and supervising the said elections. To discuss and approve the Balance Sheet, Income & Expenditure account along with the Schedules and Notes to Accounts for the Financial Year 2025-2026."

Among other agendas of she meeting will be a discussion related to hosting of men's and women's Asian Champions Trophy this year in Punjab (Jalandhar and Mohali) and Bhopal. The notice served to Srivastava by Tirkey through his lawyer will also be up for deliberation. "Place on record the legal notice dated 12.09.2026 and the contents thereof issued by the President to the Director General and Executive Committee Members, for discussion, deliberation, and decision," the mail read. "Leakage of privileged and confidential information and records of Hockey India to the general public through Media/ Social Media or otherwise."

Among other agendas of the meeting there will be a discussion related to hosting of men's and women's Asian Champions Trophy this year in Punjab (Jalandhar and Mohali) and Bhopal. The notice served to Srivastava by Tirkey through his lawyer will also be up for deliberation. "Place on record the legal notice dated 12.09.2026 and the contents thereof issued by the President to the Director General and Executive Committee Members, for discussion, deliberation, and decision," the mail read. "Leakage of privileged and confidential information and records of Hockey India to the general public through Media/ Social Media or otherwise."