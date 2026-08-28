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Hockey India Rewards Women's Team For Stellar World Cup Performance

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 28, 2026 21:41 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how the Indian women's hockey team achieved a historic fifth-place finish at the FIH Hockey World Cup, earning a significant cash award from Hockey India for their exceptional performance.

Photograph: ANI

Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • Indian women's hockey team secured a historic fifth-place finish at the FIH Hockey World Cup.
  • The team received a Rs 50 lakh cash award from Hockey India for their outstanding performance.
  • This marks India's best World Cup result since the inaugural edition in 1974.
  • The team defeated World No. 5 Germany 3-1 in the classification match.
  • Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey praised the team's hard work and resilience.

Hockey India on Friday announced a cash award of Rs 50 lakh for the Indian women's team in recognition of their historic fifth-place finish at the FIH Hockey World Cup.

Salima Tete's side sealed the milestone with a 3-1 win over World No. 5 Germany in the 5th/6th place classification match in Amstelveen on Thursday, marking India's best result at the tournament since they finished fourth at the inaugural edition in 1974.

 

Team's Remarkable World Cup Campaign

The team went through the campaign with just one defeat, holding higher-ranked sides China, England and Australia to draws and recording a 6-1 win over South Africa, before completing their run under Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne with the win over Germany.

Congratulating the team on the achievement, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, "This is a historic result for Indian women's hockey. To finish fifth at a World Cup after 52 years is a testament to the hard work, resilience and fighting spirit this team has shown throughout the tournament." "On behalf of Hockey India, I am pleased to announce a cash award of INR 50 lakh for the team as a token of our appreciation, and I hope this inspires the players to keep raising the bar," he added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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