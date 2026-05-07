India U-18 Hockey Teams Gear Up For Australia Series

Hockey India unveils the U-18 Men's and Women's hockey squads for the highly anticipated Australia series, a vital preparation ahead of the Asia Cup.

Key Points Hockey India announced the 24-member U-18 Men's and Women's squads for the Australia series.

The four-match series in Bhopal is crucial preparation for the U-18 Asia Cup in Japan.

Ketan Kushwaha will captain the Indian U-18 men's team, while Sweety Kujur will lead the women's side.

Coaches emphasise the importance of the series for testing match temperament and tactical discipline.

Hockey India on Thursday announced the 24-member Indian U-18 Men's and Women's squads for the upcoming home series against Australia from May 15 to 20.

The four-match series, to be played at SAI Bhopal, is a critical part of the teams' preparations for the Men's and Women's U-18 Asia Cup to be held at Kakamigahara, Japan, from May 29-June 6.

The squad members were selected after a week of rigorous evaluation during the national coaching camp, where the initial group of 42 players was narrowed down based on match fitness and tactical adaptability.

Key Players Named Captains For U-18 Hockey Teams

Forward Ketan Kushwaha has been named captain of the Indian U-18 men's team, while the Indian U-18 women's side will be led by Sweety Kujur.

"After a productive week in the camp, we have identified the 24 players whom we believe are ready for international exposure. These matches against Australia are not just practice games as they are a vital test of our match temperament and tactical discipline.

"Ketan is a natural leader, and I am keen to see how this group handles the pace and pressure of the Australian style before we head to the U-18 Asia Cup in Japan," said Sardar Singh, coach of men's side.

Coaches Highlight Importance Of Australia Series

"We have pruned the squad to 24 players who have shown the greatest consistency and growth during the camp. Sweety has the experience and vision required to lead this young side effectively.

"Playing four matches against a top-tier side like Australia in Bhopal will give us a clear picture of our strengths and the areas that need adjustment. This series is the ultimate dress rehearsal for the girls before the Asia Cup," said Rani Rampal, women team's head coach.

Indian U-18 Hockey Squads

U-18 Men's Squad

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Goalkeepers: Sawan Kumar, Ayush Rajak, Vishal Bada; Defenders: Ansh Bahutra, Ashish Tani Purti, Arman Soreng, Deepakprakash Toppo, Karan Gautam, Karan Dhanuk; Midfielders: Premchand Soy, Rahul Yadav, Varinder Singh, Romit Pal, Arjandeep Singh, Gursimranpreet Singh, Arshdip Singh, Avi Manikpuri; Forwards: Akash Deep, Ketan Kushwaha (Captain), Shahrukh Ali, Gazee Khan, Prahalad Rajbhar, Siddharth Ben, Jaysan Kandulna

U-18 Women's Squad

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Goalkeepers: Mahak Parihar, Harry, Khili Kumari; Defenders: Sugan Sanga, Nilam Topno, Rubina Baxla, Kiran Ekka, Divya Yadav, Sulochani; Midfielders: Shruti Kumari, Diya, Harshita, Rashmeen Kaur, Laminganbi Akoijam, Nancy Saroha, Tongbram Lanchenbi Devi, Sneha Davde; Forwards: Nousheen Naz, Sweety Kujur (Captain), Priyanka Minz, Sandeepa Kumari, Nammi Geetashree, Princess Priya Ekka, Pushpa Manjhi.