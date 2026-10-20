Hockey India Offers Free Entry For Asian Champions Trophy

Hockey India is offering free entry to all matches of the men's Asian Champions Trophy in Jalandhar and Mohali from October 27 to November 5, aiming to boost fan engagement and promote the sport.

IMAGE: Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points Hockey India announced free entry for fans to all matches of the men's Asian Champions Trophy.

The tournament will be held from October 27 to November 5 in Jalandhar and Mohali.

League-stage matches will take place in Jalandhar from October 27 to November 2, with semi-finals and medal matches in Mohali on November 4 and 5.

Fans can secure free entry passes by registering on Hockey India's online ticketing partner.

India's opening match is on October 27 against Bangladesh, followed by games against China, Japan, Malaysia, and South Korea.

Hockey India on Tuesday announced that fans will get free entry to all the matches of the men's Asian Champions Trophy to be held in Jalandhar and Mohali from October 27 to November 5.

Free Entry For Hockey Fans

Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar and the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali will together host a total of 20 matches.

All league-stage matches from October 27 to November 2 will be played in Jalandhar, while the semi-finals and medal matches will be played in Mohali on November 4 and 5.

Fans can secure their free entry passes by registering on Hockey India's online ticketing partner www.ticketgenie.in.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, "By making entry free for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026, we hope to bring more supporters to the stands and give them an opportunity to experience the excitement of top-level international hockey."

Hockey India's Secretary General, Bhola Nath Singh said he is looking forward to seeing packed stadiums at the two venues.

"Hockey has always enjoyed a special place in Punjab, and we want fans to be part of this celebration of the sport. Our objective is to make hockey more accessible and bring fans closer to the game," he said.

India will play their opening league match on October 27 against Bangladesh, followed by games against China (October 29), Japan (October 30), Malaysia (November 1) and South Korea (November 2).